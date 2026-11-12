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UK house sales outlook is darkest since 2023, RICS says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK house sales outlook is darkest since 2023, RICS says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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RICS Reports UK House Sales Outlook at Lowest Point Since 2023

UK Housing Market Outlook and Survey Findings

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British property surveyors were the most downbeat about the short-term outlook for house sales in more than three years in October, as rising interest rates for mortgages compressed demand, a survey showed on Thursday.

RICS Survey Results and Market Sentiment

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said its outlook for house sales over the 12 months fell to -17 in October, with surveyors expecting the broadest drop in sales since July 2023.

Expert Commentary

"Home buyer demand remains subdued, and respondents are bracing for a weaker year ahead for sales given the persistent macroeconomic challenges being faced," RICS head of market research Tarrant Parsons said.

Key Survey Metrics

  • House Price Balance: RICS' headline house price balance dropped to -36 last month from September's downwardly revised reading of -34, and a slightly bigger drop than the -34 forecast in a Reuters poll of economists
  • Buyer Enquiries and Sales: Its gauge of new buyer enquiries held at -24 while agreed sales fell to -24 from -18, the weakest in three months
Rental Market Trends
  • In rentals, tenant demand strengthened and landlords reduced properties put on the market
  • Expectations for growth in rents over the next three months climbed to +41, from +29, its strongest since early 2024

Interest Rate Impact

The Bank of England raised interest rates to 4% from 3.75% last week, its first hike in three years

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • RICS’s 12‑month sales outlook plunged to ‑17 in October, signaling the weakest sentiment since July 2023 amid rising interest rates and subdued buyer confidence. (rics.org)
  • The headline house price balance deteriorated further to ‑36 from September’s revised ‑34, exceeding economists’ expectations and reflecting continued downward pressure. (rics.org)
  • Meanwhile, rental market indicators brightened: tenant demand increased, landlords pulled listings, and three‑month rent growth expectations surged to +41—the strongest since early 2024. (rics.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the UK house sales outlook worsened?
According to RICS, rising mortgage interest rates and subdued home buyer demand have led property surveyors to predict a weaker year ahead for house sales.
What did the RICS survey reveal about house prices?
The RICS headline house price balance fell to -36 in October, indicating falling house prices and reflecting the most negative sentiment since 2023.
How have new buyer enquiries and agreed sales changed?
New buyer enquiries remained at -24, and agreed sales dropped to -24 from -18, showing the weakest sales in the last three months.
What are the rental market trends according to RICS?
Tenant demand has strengthened, landlords have reduced properties for sale, and rent growth expectations rose to +41, the highest since early 2024.
How have Bank of England interest rate hikes affected the market?
The Bank of England raised rates to 4%, impacting mortgage affordability and contributing to reduced demand and lower sales outlook.

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