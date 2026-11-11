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German coalition backtracks on taxes, welfare in budget talks, senior lawmakers say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German coalition backtracks on taxes, welfare in budget talks, senior lawmakers say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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German Coalition Backs Off on Tax, Welfare Changes in 2027 Budget Talks

Key Developments in Germany's 2027 Federal Budget Negotiations

(Refiles to remove word senior from description of centre-left SDP partners in paragraph two)

Coalition's Revised Stance on Tax and Welfare Reforms

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s governing coalition backtracked on some contentious tax and welfare reforms on Wednesday, postponing a tax on sugary drinks and shelving a plastic levy, according to a joint statement from three senior lawmakers.

Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc and its centre-left SPD partners are this week resolving the last remaining issues for the 2027 half-trillion-euro federal budget.

Postponed and Shelved Tax Measures

  • The tax on sugary drinks will be introduced in 2028 instead of mid-2027.
  • A planned tax on plastic packaging will not be introduced for now.

Electricity Tax Cut and Welfare Adjustments

  • Lawmakers have not found funds to finance a planned electricity tax cut for all consumers, a plan that Merz in particular had championed. Some business sectors already enjoy the European minimum tax rate of 0.05 cents per kilowatt-hour.
  • The coalition agreed to reverse some planned welfare cuts, including payments for low-income parents.

Background and Economic Context

2027 Federal Budget Proposal

  • The government earlier this year proposed a 2027 federal budget worth €555.4 billion ($616 billion) to parliament.

Economic Recovery and Defense Spending

  • Germany is trying to help its economy recover from war-related energy shocks and ramp up defence spending after decades of under-investment.
Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = €0.9018)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The sugary drinks tax will now take effect in early 2028 instead of mid‑2027, and will be implemented in three tiers rather than two (n-tv.de).
  • The plastic packaging tax has been put on hold—there will be no introduction in 2027 (n-tv.de).
  • A proposed electricity (strom) tax cut for all households, championed by Chancellor Merz, was dropped due to lack of funding agreement (tagesschau.de).
  • The coalition agreed to reverse certain planned welfare cuts, preserving support such as the child benefit top‑up and housing subsidies for low‑income families (n-tv.de).

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Germany introduce the tax on sugary drinks?
The tax on sugary drinks will be introduced in 2028 instead of mid-2027.
Is the planned plastic packaging levy moving forward?
No, the planned tax on plastic packaging will not be introduced for now.
Will there be an electricity tax cut for all consumers?
No, lawmakers have not found funds to finance a planned electricity tax cut for all consumers.
What welfare changes has the coalition agreed to?
The coalition agreed to reverse some planned welfare cuts, including payments for low-income parents.
How much is Germany's proposed 2027 federal budget?
The proposed 2027 federal budget is worth €555.4 billion ($616 billion).

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