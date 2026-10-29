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MTU Aero Engines raises revenue outlook as maintenance business drives growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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MTU Aero Engines raises revenue outlook as maintenance business drives growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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MTU Aero Engines Boosts Revenue Outlook as Maintenance Drives Growth

MTU Aero Engines Reports Strong Third-Quarter Performance

Revenue and Profit Highlights

Oct 29 (Reuters) - German engine maker MTU Aero Engines raised its full-year revenue forecast after third-quarter sales beat expectations on Thursday, as growth in its engine maintenance business more than offset weaker profitability in original equipment manufacturing.

MTU reported adjusted revenue of €2.43 billion ($2.7 billion) for the quarter, above a company consensus of €2.37 billion. Adjusted operating profit rose to €349 million, but narrowly missed analysts' forecast of €354 million.

Maintenance Business Drives Growth

The company's maintenance, repair and overhaul business remained the main growth driver, with revenue rising to €1.72 billion and adjusted operating profit climbing 20%, helping offset weaker earnings in the original equipment business.

Industry Trends Impacting Maintenance Demand

Airlines have continued to spend on maintenance as supply chain disruptions and aircraft delivery delays keep engines in service for longer.

Outlook and Cash Flow

MTU raised its 2026 revenue outlook to between €9.5 billion and €9.7 billion, from €9.2 billion to €9.7 billion previously, and increased its cash conversion target. It maintained the target range for adjusted operating profit of €1.35 billion to €1.45 billion. 

Adjusted free cash flow rose to €172 million in the third quarter, comfortably ahead of analyst forecasts.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8959 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 adjusted revenue of €2.43 billion exceeded consensus of €2.37 billion, though adjusted EBIT of €349 million narrowly missed forecasts of €354 million (mtu.de).
  • Commercial maintenance (MRO) drove performance with Q3 revenue rising to €1.72 billion and adjusted EBIT up ~20%, buoyed by increased demand for GTF engine shop visits (mtu.de).
  • The full-year revenue outlook was raised to €9.5–9.7 billion (up from €9.2–9.7 billion), adjusted operating profit guidance held at €1.35–1.45 billion, and adjusted free cash flow and cash conversion metrics improved (mtu.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did MTU Aero Engines raise its revenue outlook?
MTU Aero Engines raised its revenue outlook due to stronger growth in its engine maintenance business, which offset weaker profitability in the original equipment sector.
How did MTU's third-quarter sales perform?
MTU's third-quarter adjusted revenue was €2.43 billion, beating the company consensus of €2.37 billion.
What drove growth for MTU Aero Engines in the third quarter?
Growth was mainly driven by the maintenance, repair, and overhaul business, with revenue rising to €1.72 billion and a 20% increase in adjusted operating profit.
What is MTU Aero Engines' updated 2026 revenue outlook?
MTU raised its 2026 revenue outlook to between €9.5 billion and €9.7 billion, up from the previous range of €9.2 billion to €9.7 billion.

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