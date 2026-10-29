GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Lloyds reports third-quarter profit rise as Britain's banks face higher taxes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Lloyds reports third-quarter profit rise as Britain's banks face higher taxes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Lloyds Sees Q3 Profit Doubled Despite Tax Surge for UK Banks

Lloyds Banking Group Q3 2026 Financial Results Overview

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group reported profit before tax for the July-September period of £2.3 billion ($3.1 billion), up from £1 billion a year ago when it took £875 million in remediation charges, and in line with analysts' forecasts.

The bank said it was on track to mean all its performance targets for the year, showing how banks' performance remains robust in Britain a day after finance minister John Healey announced higher taxes on the sector in his first budget.

Executive Commentary

CEO Statement

• CEO Charlie Nunn says bank is delivering "sustained strength in financial performance" with credit quality remaining robust

Financial Performance Details

Net Interest Income

• Q3 net interest income up 10%, despite margin compression in deposit market, thanks to hedging actions and growth in lending volumes

Profit and Remediation Costs

• Third quarter profit doubles year-on-year as bank avoids remediation costs linked to motor finance scandal that marred Q3 2025

Retail Deposits and Market Competition

• Q3 2026 retail deposits "broadly stable", Lloyds says, after rival HSBC earlier in the week flagged rising pricing competition and falling margins in deposit market

Taxation Impact on UK Banks

Tax Surcharge Details

Implications for the Banking Sector

• British banks face doubling of tax surcharge for 15 months, less than some lenders had feared

($1 = 0.7500 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • Profit before tax for Lloyds in Q3 2026 rose to £2.3 billion, up from £1 billion in Q3 2025 when remediation charges hit £875 million, meeting analysts’ expectations (lloydsbankinggroup.com)
  • Net interest income grew by around 10% year‑on‑year, helped by hedging and higher lending volumes, despite margin pressure in the deposit market (earnings-documents-prod.s3.amazonaws.com)
  • Retail deposit levels in Q3 2026 remained broadly stable, even as competitors like HSBC flagged margin squeeze from deposit pricing competition (lloydsbankinggroup.com)
  • Chancellor John Healey’s 2026 Budget raised the bank corporation tax surcharge from 3% to 6% for 15 months—less than feared—expected to raise about £1.5 billion and drew a muted relief from banks (gov.uk)
  • Lloyds’ strong Q3 showing underscores underlying resilience in UK banking, but elevated tax will pressure future profitability temporarily (lloydsbankinggroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Lloyds report in the third quarter?
Lloyds reported a pre-tax profit of £2.3 billion for the July-September period.
What contributed to Lloyds' profit increase this quarter?
Profits rose due to avoiding last year's remediation costs and growth in net interest income.
How are higher taxes affecting British banks?
British banks face a doubling of the tax surcharge for 15 months, impacting sector profits.
Did Lloyds meet its performance targets for the year?
Yes, Lloyds stated it was on track to meet all its annual performance targets.
What trends affected Lloyds' deposit market in Q3?
Retail deposits remained stable, with margin compression offset by hedging and lending growth.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for MTU Aero Engines raises revenue outlook after quarterly sales beat

MTU Aero Engines raises revenue outlook after quarterly sales beat

Image for Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties

Germany's Steinmeier says China must avoid one-sided benefits in economic ties

Image for Pluxee reports fiscal-year 2026 earnings above expectations, sees 2027 as 'transition year'

Pluxee reports fiscal-year 2026 earnings above expectations, sees 2027 as 'transition year'

Image for Magnum raises 2026 organic sales guidance after Q3 beat

Magnum raises 2026 organic sales guidance after Q3 beat

Image for Germany's Wacker Chemie's Q3 core profit nearly doubles on cost cuts; keeps outlook

Germany's Wacker Chemie's Q3 core profit nearly doubles on cost cuts; keeps outlook

Image for TotalEnergies third-quarter profit up 127%

TotalEnergies third-quarter profit up 127%

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows
WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows
Image for Beyond the Headline Interest Rate: How SMEs Can Strengthen Working-Capital Decisions
Beyond the Headline Interest Rate: How SMEs Can Strengthen Working-Capital Decisions
Image for Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks
Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks
Image for Carlsberg holds profit guidance despite weak China sales
Carlsberg holds profit guidance despite weak China sales
Image for Technip Energies beats Q3 core profit forecasts as project delivery unit rebounds
Technip Energies beats Q3 core profit forecasts as project delivery unit rebounds
Image for Danske Bank profit rises more than expected on high activity, low losses
Danske Bank profit rises more than expected on high activity, low losses
Image for OMV posts highest quarterly operating profit since 2022 as fuel prices soar
OMV posts highest quarterly operating profit since 2022 as fuel prices soar
Image for Volkswagen's Q3 loss widens to over $6.5 billion, raising restructuring stakes
Volkswagen's Q3 loss widens to over $6.5 billion, raising restructuring stakes
Image for Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance
Adidas confirms preliminary results, raises guidance
Image for BBVA's third-quarter net profit rises 19% thanks to Mexico, higher lending income
BBVA's third-quarter net profit rises 19% thanks to Mexico, higher lending income
Image for France's Sopra Steria raises 2026 growth target again as defence, cybersecurity lift Q3 sales
France's Sopra Steria raises 2026 growth target again as defence, cybersecurity lift Q3 sales
Image for Kongsberg Q3 orders jump on strong missile, air defence demand
Kongsberg Q3 orders jump on strong missile, air defence demand
View All Finance Posts