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Audi splits Chinese JVs between AUDI and four-ring brands - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Audi splits Chinese JVs between AUDI and four-ring brands

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Audi Splits Chinese JVs: SAIC to Use 'AUDI', FAW to Keep Four-Ring Logo

Audi's Dual-Brand Strategy in China

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Audi on Monday divided the branding of its Chinese joint ventures, with SAIC Audi specialising in the four-letter, all-caps ​AUDI name while FAW Audi will continue to develop and market vehicles under Audi's traditional four-ring logo.

Official Statement from Audi

In a statement on its WeChat account, Audi, a premium Volkswagen subsidiary, said:

Key Points of the Announcement

  • Formalising a Dual-Brand Strategy

    Audi is formalising a dual-brand strategy in China to better address the shift toward intelligent mobility and electrification

  • SAIC Audi's Focus

    SAIC Audi will be dedicated to developing, producing and selling four-letter AUDI-branded vehicles. It will sell four-ring Audi cars until the end of 2027

  • FAW Audi's Focus

    FAW Audi will focus on four-ring models including the next generation of intelligent combustion engine vehicles

  • Benefits of the Split

    Audi says the split will enable faster decision-making, more targeted product development and customer experiences

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li and Ju-min ParkEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Audi executes a dual‑brand approach in China: SAIC Audi for lettered “AUDI” (EV‑focused), FAW Audi for four‑ring models through 2027 and beyond
  • SAIC Audi to phase out four‑ring vehicles by end‑2027, focusing on intelligent electrified models under the AUDI brand
  • New structure aims to accelerate decision‑making, product development, and customer experience via differentiated JV specialization

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Audi's new strategy for its Chinese joint ventures?
Audi has divided its branding, with SAIC Audi focusing on the four-letter AUDI name and FAW Audi continuing to use the traditional four-ring logo.
What brands will SAIC Audi and FAW Audi market in China?
SAIC Audi will develop and sell AUDI-branded vehicles, while FAW Audi will market vehicles under Audi's four-ring logo.
Why is Audi implementing a dual-brand strategy in China?
Audi aims to address shifts toward intelligent mobility and electrification, allowing more targeted product development and faster decision-making.
How long will SAIC Audi continue to sell four-ring Audi cars?
SAIC Audi will sell four-ring Audi vehicles until the end of 2027.
Which models will FAW Audi focus on after the brand split?
FAW Audi will focus on four-ring models, including the next generation of intelligent combustion engine vehicles.

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