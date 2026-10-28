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Spain's Puig targets over €8 billion in revenue under Vision 2032 plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's Puig targets over €8 billion in revenue under Vision 2032 plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Puig Sets Ambitious €8 Billion Revenue Goal by 2032 Under Vision Plan

Puig's Strategic Roadmap and Financial Targets

By Marta Serafinko

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Puig Brands aims to exceed €8 billion ($8.90 billion) in annual revenue by 2032, primarily through organic growth, the beauty group said at its first Capital Markets Day on Wednesday.

Acquisition Interests and Industry Context

The strategic roadmap comes as Puig, private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Cinven are among the suitors for Advent International-owned Parfums de Marly, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, reflecting continued deal interest in premium fragrances.

Key Financial Objectives

EBITDA and Margin Goals

• Puig expects adjusted EBITDA to exceed €1.8 billion in 2032, and adjusted EBITDA margin above 22.5%

Free Cash Flow and Dividend Policy

• It targets 2032 free cash flow above €900 million, and reiterates its plan to maintain a 40% dividend payout ratio

Integration and Synergy Expectations

• Platform integration and acquisition synergies are expected to generate about €80 million over the next three years

Brand Expansion Initiatives

Charlotte Tilbury Growth Plans

• Charlotte Tilbury aims to grow 1.5 times by 2032 and enter fragrances from 2028

Dermo-Cosmetics Platform Development

Uriage and ISDIN Acquisition

• Puig aims to double Uriage by 2032 and, subject to completing the pending ISDIN acquisition, combine the two brands with Apivita in a dermo-cosmetics platform generating over €1 billion in pro forma net revenue

($1 = 0.8993 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Puig targets over €8 billion in annual revenue by 2032, supported mainly by organic growth and targeting adjusted EBITDA margin above 22.5 % (2025 margin: ~20.7 %)
  • Plans to achieve free cash flow above €900 million and maintain a 40 % dividend payout ratio, with platform integration synergies delivering ~€80 million over three years
  • Growth driven by core pillars: 1.5× expansion of Charlotte Tilbury (plus entry into fragrances from 2028) and doubling Uriage, combining it with Apivita (and pending ISDIN acquisition) into a dermo‑cosmetics platform exceeding €1 billion in net revenue

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Puig's revenue target for 2032?
Puig aims to exceed €8 billion in annual revenue by the year 2032 as part of its Vision 2032 strategic plan.
How does Puig plan to achieve its Vision 2032 revenue target?
Puig plans to achieve its target through organic growth, platform integration, acquisition synergies, and expansion of its beauty and dermo-cosmetics brands.
What are Puig's EBITDA and free cash flow targets for 2032?
Puig expects adjusted EBITDA to exceed €1.8 billion with a margin above 22.5%, and free cash flow above €900 million by 2032.
What strategic acquisitions is Puig involved in?
Puig is among the suitors for Parfums de Marly and plans to combine Uriage and Apivita with the pending ISDIN acquisition to boost its dermo-cosmetics platform.
Which brands are highlighted in Puig’s growth strategy?
Charlotte Tilbury aims to grow 1.5 times by 2032 and expand into fragrances, while Uriage is targeted to double and integrate with Apivita and ISDIN.

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