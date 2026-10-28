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Equinor warns Europe is vulnerable to winter gas price spike if cold weather hits - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Equinor warns Europe is vulnerable to winter gas price spike if cold weather hits

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Equinor Warns Europe Faces Winter Gas Price Spike if Cold Weather Strikes

Europe’s Gas Market Outlook and Equinor’s Warning

By Nora Buli

Potential for Winter Gas Price Surge

OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Europe could face another spike in gas prices if cold weather boosts demand later this winter, when stocks are depleted and the region depends more on attracting scarce liquefied natural gas cargoes, Equinor's CEO Anders Opedal said on Wednesday.

Equinor’s Financial Performance

The warning came after the Norwegian gas producer reported its highest quarterly earnings since 2022, largely driven by a jump in natural gas as well as oil prices this year.

Storage Levels and LNG Competition

"Storage levels are at their lowest for this time of year since 2011, and there will be competition for LNG between Asia and Europe, especially if the weather turns cold," Opedal told a press conference.

Risks of Price Volatility

A cold spell towards the end of the heating season, when gas storage will likely be at its lowest, could lead to significant price volatility, Opedal told Reuters, though he said actual prices were impossible to predict.

Factors Driving Gas Prices Higher

Impact of Geopolitical Events

Europe's benchmark gas price has more than tripled this year to its highest levels since the 2022 energy crisis, after the US-Israeli war with Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting about 20% of global LNG supplies.

European Gas Storage Situation

European gas storage sites, which help cover higher demand in winter, were at a historic low of only 75% full at the start of the heating season.

Norway’s Role in European Gas Supply

Pipeline and LNG Exports

Norway is Europe's single largest natural gas supplier via an extensive pipeline network linking its production directly with customers on the continent and Britain.

Equinor also sells LNG from its own Hammerfest plant in Norway and has signed contracts for US LNG supply, including a deal with Cheniere for 1.75 million metric tons per year.

Cheniere Contract and LNG Distribution

"The Cheniere contract has now started up, meaning that we also have more LNG cargoes," Opedal told Reuters. "Some of it goes to Europe; some of it goes to other places," he said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Gas storage in Europe is at historically low autumn levels (around 73%–75%), the lowest since 2011, tightening winter supply buffers and increasing price volatility risk. (investing.com)
  • Competition for scarce LNG supplies is intensifying between Europe and Asia, especially due to disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz which have diverted about 20%–26% of global LNG exports. (acer.europa.eu)
  • Despite risks, Europe could manage the winter under mild weather conditions and long-term contracts are providing demand stability, though prices remain elevated. (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Equinor warn of a potential gas price spike in Europe?
Equinor warns that low storage levels and increased demand in cold weather could lead to another spike in European gas prices this winter.
How full are European gas storage sites at the start of the heating season?
European gas storage sites were at a historic low of only 75% full at the start of the heating season.
What factors are increasing competition for LNG between Asia and Europe?
Low storage levels, high demand, and disruptions in global LNG supply due to geopolitical conflicts are increasing competition for LNG.
How does Norway contribute to Europe's natural gas supply?
Norway is Europe's largest natural gas supplier via pipelines and provides LNG from its Hammerfest plant, also securing US LNG contracts.

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