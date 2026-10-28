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Britain's finance minister hikes bank tax to 6%, less than lenders feared - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's finance minister hikes bank tax to 6%, less than lenders feared

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Britain Doubles Bank Tax Surcharge to 6%, But Lenders Relieved

UK Government Announces Bank Tax Hike Amid Industry Reactions

Details of the Tax Surcharge Increase

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain is to double a tax surcharge on banks to 6%, finance minister John Healey said on Wednesday as part of his first budget announcement, resisting intense lobbying pressure from lenders in recent months which had argued any such increase could curb lending.

Market Response to the Announcement

Shares in HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest <NWG.L rallied on Wednesday after the tax hike was smaller than feared, with Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds up around 4%.

Background and Context

Previous Tax Rates and Temporary Nature

The tax hike comes via an increase in the surcharge banks pay on profits above a set threshold from 3% to 6%, partially reversing a cut from 8% three years ago under then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 

The hike will be temporary and last for 15 months, Healey said.

Bank Profits and Industry Concerns

Big British lenders have reported bumper profits in recent years, fuelled by favourable interest rates.

Industry and Union Reactions

Lobby Group Statements

UK Finance, the industry lobby group, has said Britain already taxes banks higher than in other major financial centres. It estimated in a report this month that the UK banking sector paid £25.7 billion in direct taxation in the year to end-March.

Trade Union Demands

British trade unions had lobbied for an even bigger tax hike, citing fairness and banks' record profits.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • The surcharge increase to 6% is temporary, lasting 15 months and comes amid strong banking profits.
  • The hike reverses part of the cut from 8% to 3% enacted under Rishi Sunak in 2023.
  • Despite lobbying warning of competitive harm, UK banks still pay one of the highest total tax rates globally (~46%).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new bank tax rate announced by Britain's finance minister?
The bank tax surcharge in the UK has been doubled to 6% on profits above a set threshold.
How long will the increased bank tax surcharge last?
The increased surcharge will be temporary and last for 15 months.
Which banks saw their shares rise after the tax hike announcement?
Shares in HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, and NatWest rallied following the news.
How much did UK banks pay in direct taxation last year?
The UK banking sector paid £25.7 billion in direct taxation in the year to end-March.
Why did trade unions support a higher bank tax?
British trade unions called for a higher bank tax, citing fairness and record bank profits.

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