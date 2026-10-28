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Telenor sees AI shoppers testing its premium mobile pitch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Telenor sees AI shoppers testing its premium mobile pitch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Telenor Faces New Test as AI Shoppers Challenge Premium Mobile Strategy

Telenor’s Strategy and the Impact of AI Shopping Agents

By Agnieszka Olenska and Jesus Calero

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Telenor's efforts to persuade mobile customers to pay more for network quality and security services could face a new test from AI shopping agents expected to focus heavily on price, executives said on Wednesday.

The "More-for-More" Strategy Explained

The Norwegian operator's "more-for-more" strategy adds benefits to subscriptions to encourage higher spending. Its task is to make those extras count when customers compare offers.

AI Agents and Price Sensitivity

AI agents would be "to a large degree price driven", CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer told Reuters, saying the benefits beyond connectivity needed to be clear to customers.

That would add another dimension to an already competitive market. Telenor lost 22,000 mobile subscriptions in Norway in the third quarter, while mobile revenue per user rose 2.7% year on year.

Defending the Strategic Moat

CFO Torbjorn Wist argued in a call with analysts that prices were already transparent and that coverage, capacity and security would remain a "strategic moat".

He also saw agents as a possible route to customers, provided Telenor could exchange information with them.

Broader Industry Concerns

The concern extends beyond telecoms. Payments firm Adyen told Reuters in August that merchants feared losing direct customer relationships and repeat business as shoppers increasingly turned to AI chatbots.

Regulatory and Competitive Outlook

Fasmer said Nordic identification requirements would keep people involved in subscription changes.

Asked about competition in Norway, she remained confident in the existing strategy, although its pace could slow in some markets.

"But we don't think we've run out of road on the more-for-more strategy," she said.

Future Direction: Focus on Nordic Markets

Telenor is building a more Nordic-focused business, adding services such as security alongside connectivity while reducing its exposure in riskier Asian markets.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Olenska and Jesus Calero in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Telenor’s “more‑for‑more” approach bundles extras like security and entertainment to justify higher pricing, lifting mobile ARPU by ~2.7% in Q3 even amid subscriber losses in Norway. (telecomlead.com)
  • CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer warned that AI shopping agents—focused primarily on price—underscore the need for clear, value‑added differentiation. (investing.com)
  • AI‑powered retail trends (e.g., via chatbots) are creating challenges beyond telecoms: merchants, per Adyen, fear losing customer relationships and seek tools to retain loyalty amid rising AI‑shopping reliance. (uk.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How could AI shopping agents impact Telenor's premium mobile offerings?
AI agents are expected to focus heavily on price, making it harder for Telenor to justify premium charges based on quality and security extras.
What is Telenor's 'more-for-more' strategy?
Telenor's 'more-for-more' strategy involves adding benefits to subscriptions, encouraging customers to pay more for improved network quality and security.
How did Telenor's mobile subscriptions perform in the recent quarter?
Telenor lost 22,000 mobile subscriptions in Norway in the third quarter, but mobile revenue per user increased by 2.7% year on year.
What concerns do AI shopping agents raise for other sectors?
Payments firms and merchants fear that AI chatbots could reduce direct customer relationships and repeat business as shoppers use bots to compare offers.
Is Telenor confident in maintaining its current strategy?
Telenor remains confident in its more-for-more strategy, although the pace of implementation could slow in some markets.

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