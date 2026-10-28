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England mayors to keep share of income tax, business rates in devolution push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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England mayors to keep share of income tax, business rates in devolution push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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England Mayors Granted Power to Retain Local Tax Revenue in Devolution Move

Overview of New Fiscal Powers for England's Regional Mayors

Retention of Local Tax Revenue

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - England's regional mayors will be able to retain a share of income tax and business rates, finance minister John Healey said on Wednesday, a step towards unwinding one of the most centralised tax systems among large rich economies.

Details of Business Rates and Income Tax Retention

Healey said mayors will be able to keep 20% of business rates revenue from next year and will be able to keep a share of income tax from 2028.

Introduction of Overnight Stay Levy

The mayors will also be given new powers to charge a levy on overnight stays from 2028, he said.

Implications for Local Investment

Long-term Funding Streams

"Taken together, these are long-term funding streams they can use to back investment into big local infrastructure, so that more of the money that is raised locally, can be spent locally," Healey told parliament in his budget statement.

Background and Political Context

Fiscal Devolution as a Political Priority

Fiscal devolution is a priority for Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who was mayor of Greater Manchester for nine years before replacing Keir Starmer in Downing Street in July. Burnham has described it as a "rewiring" of the British state.

Origins of the Devolution Process

The process was begun by Healey's predecessor Rachel Reeves earlier this year.

Comparison with Other Countries

Centralisation of Tax and Economic Inequality

Britain is one of the most centralised developed democracies in tax and spending, and among the most economically unequal. Many economists and lawmakers argue that those problems are directly linked.

International Tax Revenue Comparisons

Only about 6% of UK tax revenue is raised at levels below the national government, compared with 20% in France and about half in Germany and the United States, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Alistair Smout)

Key Takeaways

  • From next year (April 2027), mayors will retain 20% of business rates revenue rather than relying on central grants for local funding. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • Starting April 2028, mayors will receive a share of income tax collected in their region, replacing central grant funding and aligning incentives with local economic growth. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • New powers to impose an overnight visitor levy will also be granted from 2028, expanding local revenue tools. (questions-statements.parliament.uk)
  • Currently, only around 5–7% of UK tax revenue is determined at subnational level—far lower than in Germany, France or the US—highlighting the centralised structure this devolution aims to correct. (ifs.org.uk)
  • Analysts caution that while revenue assignment aligns funding with local growth, it may increase administrative complexity and risk unequal outcomes for weaker regions. (ifs.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new tax powers will England's mayors receive?
England's regional mayors will be able to retain 20% of business rates revenue from next year and will keep a share of income tax from 2028.
When will mayors begin keeping a share of income tax?
Mayors will start keeping a share of income tax revenue from the year 2028.
What is the goal of these fiscal devolution policies?
The aim is to enable more local investment in infrastructure by allowing mayors to use locally raised money locally, addressing economic inequality and centralisation.
Who announced the new devolution measures?
Finance minister John Healey announced the new tax and devolution measures in parliament.
How centralized is the UK's tax system compared to other countries?
Only about 6% of UK tax revenue is raised below the national level, compared to 20% in France and roughly 50% in Germany and the US.

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