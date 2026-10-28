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World Bank sees commodity prices up 23% in 2026 due to Middle East war, other shocks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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World Bank sees commodity prices up 23% in 2026 due to Middle East war, other shocks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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World Bank Forecasts Global Commodity Price Surge of 23% by 2026

World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook and Key Drivers

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Global commodity prices are set to surge 23% in 2026, the World Bank said on Wednesday, citing rising energy prices and disruptions to cargo shipping during the Middle East war, grain shipment problems in the Black Sea and high demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.

Rising Prices Across Sectors

Oil, natural gas, food and metals prices all rose sharply this year as global shocks mounted, the World Bank said in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook. It said the situation could worsen if the conflict in the Middle East ratcheted up and damage to Russian oil infrastructure continued.

Short-Term and Long-Term Price Trends

Commodity prices were expected to ease by 7% next year, it said, but continued shocks - including forecasts for the worst El Niño weather effect since 1950 - could keep food commodity prices elevated, raising the specter of higher inflation and tighter monetary policy.

Global Vulnerabilities and Oil Supply

The global economy was more vulnerable to future supply shocks at the moment. Global oil stocks have been depleted during the war in the Middle East, and global oil supply is expected to drop 5.2% in 2026, the biggest drop in four decades outside the 2020 global recession, the bank said.

Impact of Geopolitical and Economic Shocks

"Commodity markets are being hit by several major shocks at once," said Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s deputy chief economist. "Higher energy costs and trade disruptions are driving up prices across a broad range of commodities, threatening to worsen inflation, food insecurity, and economic growth."

World Bank’s Response and International Coordination

The bank released its twice-yearly report on Wednesday, two days before foreign ministers from the world's 20 largest economies are due to gather in Atlanta, Georgia for a meeting that will focus on the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Kose said the World Bank was focused on protecting the world's poorest people and supporting low-income countries already grappling with heavy debt burdens.

Financial Aid and Support Initiatives

The bank had already provided $8.7 billion in low-cost loans and other aid to 25 countries affected negatively by the war in the Middle East, the report said. This included 10 countries that retooled existing programs to cover crisis-related expenses, and 19 that had tapped new resources, with some using both.

Commodity-Specific Price Projections

The report, released twice a year, said global energy prices surged 32% in 2026, reaching their highest level since 2022's invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Oil Market Outlook

With oil output down, Brent oil prices were expected to remain elevated in the near term, averaging $92 per barrel for the year. Prices would be even higher if oil demand were not forecast to drop 2.5% this year, the third-largest drop behind the 2020 COVID shock and the 1980 oil crisis.

Food and Fertilizer Prices

It said food commodity prices were set to rise just over 10% in 2026 due to grain shipment disruptions caused by hostilities between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and another 7%-plus in 2027, for a cumulative increase of nearly 18%.

An adverse scenario that coupled a record El Nino, more Black Sea grain shipment disruptions, escalation in the Middle East conflict and ongoing damage to Russian oil infrastructure could drive food prices 12% higher than expected, it said. That could trigger a food crisis like the one seen in the early 2010s, when more than 40 million additional people were pushed into extreme poverty, the bank noted.

Fertilizer prices were expected to rise 14% in 2026, due to a surge in urea prices, returning to 2025 levels in 2027.

Metals and Precious Metals

Metals prices were projected to rise 25% and hit a new high in 2026, with aluminum, copper and tin all setting new records as a result of supply disruptions and strong demand from investments in renewable energy, electric vehicles and data centers, the bank said.

Precious metals prices were projected to surge by 40% in 2026, amid elevated demand for safe-haven assets triggered by geopolitical and policy uncertainty, with some moderation seen in 2027.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Global commodity prices are forecast to rise ~23% in 2026, up from earlier ~16–22% forecasts, reflecting elevated energy, food, fertilizer, metals and safe‑haven asset prices. (thedocs.worldbank.org)
  • The surge stems from multiple simultaneous shocks: Middle East war disrupting energy supply/shipping, Black Sea grain export issues, high gold demand and potential El Niño weather risks. (thedocs.worldbank.org)
  • While a 7% easing in commodity prices is expected in 2027, further shocks—escalation of conflict or extreme weather—could keep prices elevated, pressuring inflation and developing economies. (thedocs.worldbank.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the World Bank expect commodity prices to surge in 2026?
The World Bank cites rising energy prices and disruptions in cargo shipping during the Middle East war, grain shipment problems in the Black Sea, and high demand for safe-haven assets.
How much are global energy prices expected to rise by 2026?
Global energy prices are projected to surge 32% in 2026, reaching their highest levels since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
What factors could worsen the commodity price outlook?
Further escalation in the Middle East conflict, ongoing damage to Russian oil infrastructure, and record El Niño weather events could intensify price increases.
How will food and metals prices be affected according to the report?
Food commodity prices are set to rise over 10% in 2026 and 7% in 2027, while metals prices could hit a new high with a 25% increase, especially in aluminum, copper, and tin.
What actions has the World Bank taken to support affected countries?
The World Bank has provided $8.7 billion in low-cost loans and aid to 25 countries impacted by the Middle East conflict, focusing on protecting the poorest and supporting low-income nations.

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