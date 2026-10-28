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UK's Healey increases taxes on gambling companies in budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Healey increases taxes on gambling companies in budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Finance Gambling UK Budget Taxation Markets

UK Increases Taxes on Gambling Companies, Warns Industry of Job Losses

Government Announces Tax Hike on Gambling Sector

Details of the Tax Increase

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey announced an increase in taxes on gambling companies on Wednesday in his annual budget.

Healey said in his budget statement the government would raise Machine Games Duty, a tax on the net takings from some slot machines, to 25% from 20%.

Companies Affected by the New Tax

The new taxes will impact companies such as Ladbrokes owner Entain and Evoke, the owner of William Hill UK and 888.

Industry Response and Warnings

Concerns Over Job Losses

Gambling companies warned ahead of the budget that higher taxes could lead to job losses in a sector already grappling with tax increases announced in last year's budget.

Analysis from the Betting and Gaming Council

Analysis commissioned by the Betting and Gaming Council, an industry lobby group, claimed in recent months that doubling Machine Games Duty could lead to the closure of up to 1,470 betting shops and the loss of 15,900 jobs across the industry.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Machine Games Duty increased to 25% from 20%, targeting high‑stake Category B machines (effective March 2015 had set the 25% rate earlier for certain stakes) (gov.uk)
  • Industry modelling (via EY/BGC) warns the increase could lead to closure of up to 1,470 betting shops and loss of up to 15,900 jobs, also potentially harming horseracing through lost contributions of ~£40 million (news.sky.com)
  • Alternately, think‑tanks and Labour MPs argue the tax rise could raise £275m–£460m annually and help curb gambling harm, especially in deprived areas where high‑stake machines are concentrated (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What tax change did the UK government announce for gambling companies?
The UK raised Machine Games Duty from 20% to 25% on net takings from some slot machines.
Which companies will be impacted by the gambling tax increase?
Major firms like Entain (owner of Ladbrokes) and Evoke (owner of William Hill UK and 888) will be impacted.
What are the industry concerns about the gambling tax hike?
The gambling sector warns that the tax hike could lead to job losses and shop closures.
How many betting shops and jobs could be at risk due to the tax increase?
Analysis suggests up to 1,470 betting shops and 15,900 jobs could be lost.

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