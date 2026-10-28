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Healey says UK will have £15 billion of fiscal headroom at end of forecast period - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Healey says UK will have £15 billion of fiscal headroom at end of forecast period

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Finance Banking Economy Government UK Budget

Healey Projects £15 Billion Fiscal Headroom for UK by End of Decade

UK Government's Fiscal Outlook and Budget Projections

Current Fiscal Buffer and Future Projections

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain's government will have a smaller buffer to meet its fiscal targets by the end of the decade, finance minister John Healey said in his first budget speech on Wednesday, citing forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The government's tax revenues were expected to be £15 billion ($20 billion) higher than day-to-day spending in the 2029/30 fiscal year, Healey said. He said the buffer is expected to rise to £22 billion in 2030/31.

Impact of Global Events on Fiscal Targets

He said the government will meet its fiscal targets despite shocks from the Iran war.

Healey's Approach to Fiscal Management

"That's what a buffer is for. Use it when you need it. Rebuild it when you can," Healey said.

"So, despite the global challenges, this Budget puts us on track to eliminate the current budget deficit and get Britain's finances into the black within 3 years."

Comparisons to Previous Fiscal Headroom Estimates

At the time of former finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget update in March, the OBR estimated the government had £24 billion of so-called fiscal headroom.

A Reuters poll of bond dealers earlier this month pointed to £15 billion of headroom as higher borrowing costs weighed on the government's spending.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7527 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; writing by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Fiscal headroom reduced to £15 bn in 2029/30, up to £22 bn in 2030/31 — still within fiscal targets
  • March’s OBR forecast estimated £24 bn headroom; deterioration reflects rising borrowing costs and economic shocks
  • Economists had expected around £15–16 bn headroom; markets watching for fiscal discipline amid global volatility

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is fiscal headroom according to the UK government?
Fiscal headroom refers to the buffer between the government's tax revenues and day-to-day spending, providing financial flexibility.
How much fiscal headroom is projected for the UK by 2029/30?
Finance Minister John Healey stated that the UK will have £15 billion in fiscal headroom by the 2029/30 fiscal year.
How does the projected fiscal buffer compare to previous estimates?
The current projection is lower than the £24 billion estimated in March, mainly due to rising borrowing costs.
What economic challenges are impacting the UK's fiscal headroom?
Global shocks such as the Iran war and higher borrowing costs have influenced the government's fiscal buffer.
What is the government's financial goal according to the 2029/30 projection?
The UK government aims to eliminate the current budget deficit and achieve a budget surplus within three years.

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