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Bombardier, UK's BAE explore partnership for future combat aircraft programs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bombardier, UK's BAE explore partnership for future combat aircraft programs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Bombardier and BAE Form Strategic Partnership for Future Combat Aircraft

Overview of the Bombardier and BAE Strategic Agreement

Details of the Memorandum of Understanding

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier said on Wednesday it had signed a strategic agreement with BAE Systems to explore opportunities to develop industrial and technology capabilities for future combat air programmes.

Areas of Collaboration

Under the memorandum of understanding, the companies will assess opportunities in research and development, systems integration, workforce and supply-chain development, industrialisation and lifecycle support as Canada deepens its involvement in next-generation combat air initiatives.

Expansion of Bombardier’s Defence Aerospace Business

The agreement underscores Bombardier's push to expand its defence aerospace business.

CEO Insights and Market Opportunities

CEO Éric Martel said earlier this year the company saw growing opportunities for its defence unit, which converts business jets into special-mission aircraft, as Canada and Europe boost military spending and seek to diversify away from US defence firms amid geopolitical tensions.

Context: Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)

Bombardier's agreement with BAE comes months after Canada joined the Global Combat Air Programme, or GCAP, as an observer.

GCAP Leadership and Objectives

Britain, Italy and Japan launched GCAP in 2022 to develop a next-generation stealth fighter by 2035. The programme is led by Britain's BAE Systems, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Italy's Leonardo.

Potential Expansion of GCAP Partners

The Financial Times reported last week that Airbus executives were set to meet BAE Systems counterparts to discuss the European planemaker's potential participation in GCAP, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam and Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • The strategic MOU between Bombardier and BAE Systems paves the way for industrial and technological collaboration in next‑generation combat aircraft development, including R&D, workforce, supply‑chain, and lifecycle support (via.ritzau.dk).
  • Canada’s Observer status in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), formalized on July 21, 2026, gives insight into governance and industrial frameworks and could enable future participation (canada.ca).
  • Elsewhere, Airbus is in exploratory talks with BAE about a potential role in GCAP, which may open a path for European industrial involvement beyond the UK‑Italy‑Japan founding triad (uk.marketscreener.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of the Bombardier and BAE strategic agreement?
The agreement will explore opportunities to develop industrial and technology capabilities for future combat air programmes.
How does the agreement impact Bombardier's business strategy?
The partnership supports Bombardier's expansion into defence aerospace by increasing opportunities in research, systems integration, and supply chain development.
Which countries are involved in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP)?
Britain, Italy, and Japan launched GCAP, with Canada currently participating as an observer.
Why are Canada and Europe boosting military spending?
They aim to diversify away from US defence firms due to rising geopolitical tensions and bolster domestic aerospace industries.
Which companies lead the GCAP initiative?
GCAP is led by Britain's BAE Systems, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Italy's Leonardo.

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