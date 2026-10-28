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Melexis CEO says China now beats Europe in new design wins - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Melexis CEO says China now beats Europe in new design wins

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Melexis CEO: China Overtakes Europe in New Design Wins, Achieves Record Sales

Melexis' Growing Success in the Chinese Market

Shift in Design Wins: China Surpasses Europe

October 28 (Reuters) - Belgian chipmaker Melexis now records more design wins in China than in Europe, CEO Marc Biron said on Wednesday, underscoring the growing importance of the Chinese market for the company despite broader concerns about geopolitical tensions and supply chains.

"Four years ago we had more design wins in Europe than in China, but since two years we have had more design wins in China than in Europe," Biron said after Melexis reported record quarterly sales in China.

Recent Financial Performance

• Group sales stood at €223.7 million in the quarter, a 4% rise from last year

Strategic Partnerships and Expansion

Master Purchase Agreement with BYD

• Melexis signed a Master Purchase Agreement with Chinese EV maker BYD in August

Establishment of China-Based Enterprise

• The group also established its first China-based, Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in March, and introduced its first integrated circuit manufactured in the country

Future Outlook

• Order book point to further sales growth in China over the next quarter

(Reporting by Fabrizio La Rocca and Nathan Vifflin; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • China now outpaces Europe in Melexis design wins—a reversal from four years ago—as local vehicle electronic content and accelerated EV adoption fuel demand in the region (in.investing.com).
  • Q3 2026 sales reached €223.7 million (+4% YoY), driven by record performance in China, supported by a Master Purchase Agreement with BYD and the launch of Melexis’ first IC fully manufactured in-country (melexis.com).
  • Melexis’ full China strategy—including local manufacturing, logistics, and embedded commercial teams—positions it for sustained momentum; orders indicate further growth into Q4 and beyond (ph.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Melexis CEO Marc Biron reveal about design wins in China versus Europe?
Marc Biron stated that Melexis now records more design wins in China than in Europe, a shift that began two years ago.
How did Melexis perform in its latest quarterly report?
Melexis reported record quarterly sales in China, with group sales at €223.7 million, a 4% increase from last year.
What recent business moves has Melexis made in China?
Melexis signed a Master Purchase Agreement with BYD in August and established its first Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in China in March.
What does Melexis expect for future sales in China?
Melexis's order book points to further sales growth in China over the next quarter.

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