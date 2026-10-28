GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dutch court allows Booking.com to require 40% office attendance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dutch court allows Booking.com to require 40% office attendance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Dutch Court Allows Booking.com to Require 40% Office Attendance for Employees

Amsterdam Court Ruling on Booking.com's Office Attendance Policy

AMSTERDAM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - An Amsterdam court ruled on Wednesday that it is not unreasonable for Booking.com to require employees to spend at least 40% of their working time in the office, granting the company permission to implement the policy.

Rationale Behind the Court's Decision

The court found convincing Booking.com's argument that in-person contact promotes team cohesion, training and development, and effective collaboration, and that mandatory attendance is a reasonable means to achieve that, in part because a voluntary arrangement had failed.

Current Employee Office Attendance

• Only 27% of employees currently meet the 40% office threshold under the existing voluntary arrangement

Legal Dispute with Works Council

• Booking.com sued its works council after it refused to consent to the new policy; under the Works Councils Act, a court may grant  permission if it deems the council's refusal unreasonable

• The court ruled the works council could not reasonably have withheld its consent, weighing Booking.com's managerial discretion and its right to give employees reasonable workplace instructions

Details of the New Policy

• The policy includes a six-month transition period and a hardship clause for employees who face genuine difficulties; an earlier proposal had called for 50% to 60% mandatory attendance

• The court said Booking.com must continue to ensure sufficient workstations so every employee who comes to the office has a place to sit

Reactions to the Ruling

Booking.com's Response

• Booking.com said it welcomed the ruling. "Moving from a recommendation to a standard of an average of two days in the office per week is not a fundamental shift, but rather a refinement of our existing policy," a spokesperson said

• The spokesperson added that Booking.com plans to continue a constructive dialogue with its works council and employees as they move forward with the implementation of the policy

Works Council's Response

• The works council did not immediately reply to a request for comment

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Amsterdam court granted Booking.com legal authority to impose a 40 % in-office attendance requirement, despite lack of works council approval (nlnow.nl)
  • Court accepted Booking.com’s justification that in-person interaction supports cohesion, training, development and effective collaboration, and that voluntary attendance failed (nlnow.nl)
  • Policy includes safeguards: a six‑month transition, hardship clause, and requirement to ensure sufficient workstations; previous recommendation of 40 % had only achieved 27 % voluntary attendance (nlnow.nl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Dutch court decide about Booking.com's office attendance policy?
The Amsterdam court ruled that Booking.com can require employees to spend at least 40% of their working time in the office.
Why did Booking.com implement a mandatory office attendance policy?
Booking.com argued that in-person work promotes team cohesion, training, development, and effective collaboration, and the court agreed.
What was the previous office attendance arrangement at Booking.com?
Before the court ruling, only 27% of employees met the 40% office attendance threshold under a voluntary policy.
Did the Booking.com works council agree to the new policy?
No, Booking.com's works council refused to consent to the new policy, leading to the court case.
Are there any exceptions or transition periods in the new policy?
Yes, the policy includes a six-month transition period and a hardship clause for employees with genuine difficulties.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Healey offers grid access incentives for critical data centres

UK's Healey offers grid access incentives for critical data centres

Image for England mayors to keep share of income tax, business rates in devolution push

England mayors to keep share of income tax, business rates in devolution push

Image for Equinor warns Europe is vulnerable to winter gas price spike if cold weather hits

Equinor warns Europe is vulnerable to winter gas price spike if cold weather hits

Image for UK's Healey raises business rates threshold for small firms

UK's Healey raises business rates threshold for small firms

Image for Britain's finance minister hikes bank tax to 6%, less than lenders feared

Britain's finance minister hikes bank tax to 6%, less than lenders feared

Image for UK's Healey says minimum wage to rise by 3.9%

UK's Healey says minimum wage to rise by 3.9%

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Healey says government will fill defence plan gap by 'reprioritising'
UK's Healey says government will fill defence plan gap by 'reprioritising'
Image for World Bank sees commodity prices up 23% in 2026 due to Middle East war, other shocks
World Bank sees commodity prices up 23% in 2026 due to Middle East war, other shocks
Image for UK's Healey increases taxes on gambling companies in budget
UK's Healey increases taxes on gambling companies in budget
Image for UK's Healey extends freeze in fuel duty until at least July
UK's Healey extends freeze in fuel duty until at least July
Image for UK budget: Healey sets out response to 'global economic storms'
UK budget: Healey sets out response to 'global economic storms'
Image for UK economic growth downgraded to 1% in 2027, Healey says in first budget
UK economic growth downgraded to 1% in 2027, Healey says in first budget
Image for Telenor sees AI shoppers testing its premium mobile pitch
Telenor sees AI shoppers testing its premium mobile pitch
Image for Melexis CEO says China now beats Europe in new design wins
Melexis CEO says China now beats Europe in new design wins
Image for Healey says UK will have £15 billion of fiscal headroom at end of forecast period
Healey says UK will have £15 billion of fiscal headroom at end of forecast period
Image for UK budget: Here's what finance minister Healey is announcing
UK budget: Here's what finance minister Healey is announcing
Image for Spain's Puig targets over €8 billion in revenue under Vision 2032 plan
Spain's Puig targets over €8 billion in revenue under Vision 2032 plan
Image for Bombardier, UK's BAE explore partnership for future combat aircraft programs
Bombardier, UK's BAE explore partnership for future combat aircraft programs
View All Finance Posts