GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's Healey offers grid access incentives for critical data centres - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Healey offers grid access incentives for critical data centres

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Finance Minister Announces Grid Incentives for Critical Data Centres

Government Initiatives to Support Data Centre Development

Budget Announcement and Strategic Objectives

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Finance minister John Healey on Wednesday unveiled plans in his budget to support the development of data centres in Britain, linking the measure to the government's artificial intelligence and national security objectives.

British Data Centre Covenant

Healey said the government would launch a new British Data Centre Covenant requiring operators to invest in local communities, create jobs and protect water supplies, in return for priority grid connections and, where necessary, permission to build on-site power generation.

Focus on Sovereignty and Security

"Built on sovereignty and security, I want to ensure that the British people can benefit from the huge potential upsides of AI," Healey told parliament.

Protecting Sensitive Data and Supporting AI Growth

He said the aim was to keep sensitive data used by public services and the armed forces in Britain as the use of artificial intelligence expands.

AI Challenge Prize and Workforce Support

Healey also announced an AI Challenge Prize to encourage the use of AI in public services and funding to support workers adapting to technological change.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • New British Data Centre Covenant links local investment and sustainability commitments to fast‑track grid access and permitting for data centres, supporting AI sovereignty.
  • Reforms tackle speculative grid connection demands, prioritising viable AI data centres with strategic importance, helping alleviate long lead times.
  • An AI Challenge Prize and broader AI infrastructure investments reinforce the UK’s strategy to bolster domestic AI capability and public service innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incentives is the UK offering for data centres?
The UK is offering priority grid connections and on-site power generation permission for data centres that invest in local communities and jobs.
What is the British Data Centre Covenant?
The British Data Centre Covenant requires operators to invest in communities, create jobs, and protect water in exchange for grid access and building permissions.
How does this policy support artificial intelligence?
The incentives aim to keep sensitive data in Britain and encourage the use of AI in public services, supporting national security goals.
What other initiatives were announced for AI?
An AI Challenge Prize and funding to help workers adapt to technological change were also announced.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for England mayors to keep share of income tax, business rates in devolution push

England mayors to keep share of income tax, business rates in devolution push

Image for Equinor warns Europe is vulnerable to winter gas price spike if cold weather hits

Equinor warns Europe is vulnerable to winter gas price spike if cold weather hits

Image for UK's Healey raises business rates threshold for small firms

UK's Healey raises business rates threshold for small firms

Image for Britain's finance minister hikes bank tax to 6%, less than lenders feared

Britain's finance minister hikes bank tax to 6%, less than lenders feared

Image for UK's Healey says minimum wage to rise by 3.9%

UK's Healey says minimum wage to rise by 3.9%

Image for UK's Healey increases taxes on gambling companies in budget

UK's Healey increases taxes on gambling companies in budget

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Healey says government will fill defence plan gap by 'reprioritising'
UK's Healey says government will fill defence plan gap by 'reprioritising'
Image for World Bank sees commodity prices up 23% in 2026 due to Middle East war, other shocks
World Bank sees commodity prices up 23% in 2026 due to Middle East war, other shocks
Image for Dutch court allows Booking.com to require 40% office attendance
Dutch court allows Booking.com to require 40% office attendance
Image for UK's Healey extends freeze in fuel duty until at least July
UK's Healey extends freeze in fuel duty until at least July
Image for UK budget: Healey sets out response to 'global economic storms'
UK budget: Healey sets out response to 'global economic storms'
Image for UK economic growth downgraded to 1% in 2027, Healey says in first budget
UK economic growth downgraded to 1% in 2027, Healey says in first budget
Image for Telenor sees AI shoppers testing its premium mobile pitch
Telenor sees AI shoppers testing its premium mobile pitch
Image for Melexis CEO says China now beats Europe in new design wins
Melexis CEO says China now beats Europe in new design wins
Image for Healey says UK will have £15 billion of fiscal headroom at end of forecast period
Healey says UK will have £15 billion of fiscal headroom at end of forecast period
Image for UK budget: Here's what finance minister Healey is announcing
UK budget: Here's what finance minister Healey is announcing
Image for Spain's Puig targets over €8 billion in revenue under Vision 2032 plan
Spain's Puig targets over €8 billion in revenue under Vision 2032 plan
Image for Bombardier, UK's BAE explore partnership for future combat aircraft programs
Bombardier, UK's BAE explore partnership for future combat aircraft programs
View All Finance Posts