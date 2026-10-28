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UK budget: Here's what finance minister Healey is announcing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK budget: Here's what finance minister Healey is announcing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Finance Minister Healey Announces UK Budget to Boost Economic Growth

Overview of Healey's First Budget Announcement

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey on Wednesday started to set out the government's latest tax and spending measures in his first budget, seeking to boost economic growth while maintaining control of the public finances.

Key Quotes from Finance Minister Healey

Below are quotes from Healey:

Healey's First Words

"This is a budget for the working people of Britain, for British businesses, big and small, delivered at a time when global uncertainties and pressures are swirling worldwide and hitting people here at home. A budget built on fiscal discipline, which matches immediate action today, with clear direction for the future."

Reporting and Compilation

(Compiled by Sam Tabahriti and Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Everyday supports: import tariff cuts on over 100 items, enhanced parental pay for 150,000 self‑employed parents, tapering carers’ allowance cliff‑edge (theguardian.com)
  • Targeted revenue and growth: bank levy, defence funding plan, fiscal devolution to regions, but no hike in CGT or broad‑based taxes (theguardian.com)
  • Fiscal discipline amid high debt: sticking to manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, VAT or NI, maintaining fiscal rules, while easing everyday pressures (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who announced the UK budget in October 2024?
British finance minister John Healey announced the UK budget on Wednesday, October 28.
What is the main focus of John Healey's first budget?
The main focus is to boost economic growth while maintaining control of public finances.
How did Healey describe this UK budget?
Healey described it as a budget for working people and businesses, built on fiscal discipline.
What global factors did Healey mention?
Healey highlighted global uncertainties and pressures affecting people in the UK.

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