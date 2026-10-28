GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scale AI rejects claims it illegally surveils AI-training workers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Scale AI rejects claims it illegally surveils AI-training workers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Scale AI Rejects Claims of Illegal Surveillance of AI-Training Workers

Scale AI Responds to Privacy Complaints in Europe

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Scale AI on Wednesday rejected the privacy complaints filed against it in four European countries as unfounded, saying its platform's practices were disclosed to workers and required their consent.

Details of the Privacy Complaints

Privacy group noyb filed the complaints on Tuesday in France, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria, alleging Scale's Outlier platform illegally monitors more than 900,000 freelancers who produce training data for AI models, and asked regulators to fine the company.

Scale AI's Official Response

  • "The report's claims are unfounded and inaccurate," Scale said in an emailed statement to Reuters
  • Scale said it uses standard tools to verify identities, prevent fraud, protect confidential project information and ensure accurate payments
  • Contributors know their pay rates before accepting tasks and those rates reflect skills, project details and location, it added
Use of Monitoring Tools and Data Privacy
  • A company spokesperson said certain projects use a separate tool that records time spent and screen activity, which contributors opt into and manually activate before starting work
  • Scale does not sell workers' personal data to third parties or use it to train customers' AI models, the spokesperson said
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • noyb filed five GDPR complaints on October 27, 2026, in France, Italy, the Netherlands and Austria, accusing Scale AI’s Outlier platform of invasive tracking—up to 19 trackers recording keystrokes and mouse movements—and repeated biometric verification.(aiaffairs.com)
  • Scale AI responded that the allegations are “unfounded and inaccurate,” asserting it uses standard tools for identity verification, fraud prevention, protecting project information, and ensuring accurate payments, and that contributors are informed and consent before participation.(pivotnews.ai)
  • noyb’s complaints also cite workers’ denied data access requests between December 2025 and May 2026, concerns over task assignment mechanisms, and gamified incentive structures that may pressure contractors—issues Scale AI disputes.(marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What privacy complaints were filed against Scale AI?
Privacy group noyb filed complaints in France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Austria, alleging that Scale's Outlier platform illegally monitors over 900,000 freelancers.
How has Scale AI responded to the surveillance allegations?
Scale AI rejected the claims as unfounded and stated that platform practices are disclosed to workers, who provide consent before participating.
What tools does Scale AI use for monitoring freelancers?
Scale AI uses standard tools to verify identities, prevent fraud, protect confidential information, and ensure accurate payments. Some projects use a separate tool to record time and screen activity, which contributors manually activate.
Does Scale AI sell worker data or use it to train AI models?
Scale AI states that it does not sell workers' personal data to third parties nor use it to train customers' AI models.
Do freelancers know pay rates before accepting tasks at Scale AI?
Yes, contributors know their pay rates before accepting tasks, with rates reflecting skills, project details, and location.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Finland's Fortum misses profit view, says data centres hold up long-term demand

Finland's Fortum misses profit view, says data centres hold up long-term demand

Image for Energy groups will help Italy cover funding needs of 2027 budget, minister says

Energy groups will help Italy cover funding needs of 2027 budget, minister says

Image for UK bank tax will be temporary and below 8%, Bloomberg reports

UK bank tax will be temporary and below 8%, Bloomberg reports

Image for Mercedes readies 2030 strategy update with China at its core

Mercedes readies 2030 strategy update with China at its core

Image for Analysis-As Iran war drags on, airlines pull back on fuel hedges and warn on fares

Analysis-As Iran war drags on, airlines pull back on fuel hedges and warn on fares

Image for Logitech sheds $2 billion in market cap as margin concerns overshadow profit beat

Logitech sheds $2 billion in market cap as margin concerns overshadow profit beat

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Spain's Puig targets over €8 billion in revenue under Vision 2032 plan
Spain's Puig targets over €8 billion in revenue under Vision 2032 plan
Image for Bombardier, UK's BAE explore partnership for future combat aircraft programs
Bombardier, UK's BAE explore partnership for future combat aircraft programs
Image for Analysis-Mbappe's Mao remarks expose costs of crossing China's red lines
Analysis-Mbappe's Mao remarks expose costs of crossing China's red lines
Image for London's FTSE 100 bogged down by GSK, Unilever; budget, Fed in focus
London's FTSE 100 bogged down by GSK, Unilever; budget, Fed in focus
Image for CVC, Cinven, Puig eye luxury fragrance maker Parfums de Marly, sources say
CVC, Cinven, Puig eye luxury fragrance maker Parfums de Marly, sources say
Image for GE Vernova boosts grid push with $9 billion Trench deal, lifts revenue forecast
GE Vernova boosts grid push with $9 billion Trench deal, lifts revenue forecast
Image for Blockchain.com’s Marc Sischka on Crypto’s Options Education Gap
Blockchain.com’s Marc Sischka on Crypto’s Options Education Gap
Image for Thyssenkrupp prepares steel division for spin-off, CEO says
Thyssenkrupp prepares steel division for spin-off, CEO says
Image for Norway wealth fund's ethic watchdog chief threatens to resign
Norway wealth fund's ethic watchdog chief threatens to resign
Image for UniCredit says Chairman Padoan to step down at end of term
UniCredit says Chairman Padoan to step down at end of term
Image for Sterling inches lower ahead of highly anticipated UK budget
Sterling inches lower ahead of highly anticipated UK budget
Image for Merz invites Japan to back trade alliance as China asks Germany to be 'rational'
Merz invites Japan to back trade alliance as China asks Germany to be 'rational'
View All Finance Posts