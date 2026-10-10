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Soccer-Man United fans revive ticker taunt over Man City financial case - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Man United fans revive ticker taunt over Man City financial case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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Man United Fans Revive '51 YEARS' Banner to Taunt Man City Over Financial Breaches

Manchester United Fans Target Manchester City Amid Financial Controversy

By Lori Ewing

Revival of the Iconic '51 YEARS' Banner

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Manchester United fans revived one of English football's most famous banners on Saturday to taunt Manchester City amid their rival's battle with the Premier League over more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules.

A banner bearing the words "51 YEARS" was unfurled in the Stretford End during United's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Implications of the Banner

By displaying the figure, United supporters sought to suggest that any trophies won by City between 2009 and 2018 -- which form the core of the Premier League's case against the club -- should not count, effectively extending their wait for silverware back to their 1976 League Cup success.

Historical Context of the Trophy Drought Banners

The banner echoed the "24 YEARS" sign first displayed by United fans in 2000, highlighting City's then two-decade-plus trophy drought.

The Evolution of the Banner

The number was increased annually as City endured a barren spell and eventually reached 35. The banner disappeared after City lifted the FA Cup in 2011, their first major trophy since 1976, before they went on to win multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups and the Champions League.

Premier League Charges Against Manchester City

City were charged by the Premier League in February 2023 with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations covering a period from 2009 to 2018.

City's Response and Upcoming Fixtures

Enzo Maresca's team travel to Liverpool on Sunday in their first game since being found guilty of serious breaches of the league's financial rules. City have denied wrongdoing and lodged an appeal against the independent commission's verdict.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Lori Ewing, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • United fans revived the '51 YEARS' banner during their match against Tottenham, implying City’s trophies from 2009–2018 shouldn’t count following the Premier League’s guilty verdict. (as.com)
  • An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious financial rule‑breaches between the 2009–10 and 2017–18 seasons, including 'sham' contracts that inflated revenues by £830m–£900m, and failure to cooperate during the investigation. (the-independent.com)
  • The club has officially lodged an appeal against the verdict by the October 2, 2026 deadline, with potential sanctions ranging from fines and points deductions to expulsion from the Premier League. (nbcsports.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the '51 YEARS' banner displayed by Manchester United fans mean?
The '51 YEARS' banner refers to the number of years since Manchester City's 1976 League Cup win, implying their trophies from 2009-2018 should not count due to alleged financial breaches.
Why are Manchester City facing a Premier League financial case?
Manchester City are facing a Premier League case over more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules between 2009 and 2018.
How did the taunting banner tradition between Manchester United and Manchester City start?
United fans began displaying banners mocking City's trophy drought with '24 YEARS' in 2000, updating the number until City's 2011 FA Cup win.
Has Manchester City responded to the financial accusations?
Manchester City have denied any wrongdoing and lodged an appeal against the independent commission's verdict.
What trophies are in question due to the alleged financial breaches?
Trophies won by Man City between 2009 and 2018, including league titles and domestic cups, are the focus of the Premier League's case.

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