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Trump says Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Politics

Trump Announces Russia’s Immediate Shipment of 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel

Details of the Diesel Fuel Agreement Between the US and Russia

Initial Shipment Announcement

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia had agreed to immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace after what Trump described as a "highly successful" discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Future Diesel Fuel Deliveries

Short-Term Delivery Plans

Trump added that Russia would then deliver 3 million tons of diesel fuel within a short period of time, based on the condition of its diesel refineries, and would immediately supply another 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons immediately thereafter.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Jasper Ward in Washington; editing by Michelle Nichols)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. faces severe diesel supply constraints due to tightening inventories and global refinery disruptions, with inventories about 7 % below the five-year average (investing.com).
  • Russia had imposed a diesel export ban in July to shore up domestic supply, triggering price spikes and futures surges, with U.S. diesel futures recording their biggest one-day gain in four years (investing.com).
  • President Putin recently reaffirmed that Russia would not resume diesel exports until sanctions are lifted, potentially complicating Trump’s announced agreement (aol.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much diesel fuel will Russia immediately supply?
Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace.
Who facilitated the diesel fuel agreement between Russia and the US?
The agreement was reached after a discussion between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
What are the future commitments for diesel supply from Russia?
Russia will deliver 3 million tons of diesel soon, an additional 500,000 tons in November, and 1 million tons immediately after.
Why is Russia supplying diesel to the US and global market?
Russia is supplying diesel following what Trump described as a 'highly successful' discussion and in consideration of its refinery conditions.
Who reported the details of the diesel supply agreement?
The agreement details were reported by Ismail Shakil and Jasper Ward from Washington, and edited by Michelle Nichols.

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