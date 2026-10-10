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Three injured in Poland's third youth stabbing attack in four days - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Three injured in Poland's third youth stabbing attack in four days

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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Three people injured in Poland’s third youth stabbing attack in four days

Recent Stabbing Attacks Raise Concerns in Poland

WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Three people were injured in a stabbing attack at a further education college in Warsaw on Saturday, police said, the latest in a series of incidents that have stoked concerns in Poland about copycat violence among young people.

Police Response and Public Reassurance

On Friday thousands of police visited schools nationwide to try to reassure pupils after two stabbing sprees by teenagers in as many days sparked rumours of potential further attacks, fears that Saturday's incident is likely to intensify.

Details of the Warsaw College Attack

"At 12:30 today, we received a report of an incident involving the use of a dangerous weapon," police spokesperson Jakub Filipiak told Reuters.

"One person was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other bystanders also sustained injuries but did not require hospitalisation."

He said the attacker was a 21-year-old student of the college.

Victims and Attacker Information

State news agency PAP reported that the victims were two 17-year-old girls and a 24-year-old woman who had come to submit enrollment documents. Preliminary police findings indicated that the attacker and victims did not know one other, PAP reported.

Wider Police Actions and Previous Incidents

Police said on Saturday they had inspected some 50,000 facilities since Friday and detained 76 people. Authorities had previously said most of the people detained were teenagers who had made threats online.

Earlier Attacks in Leszczydol-Nowiny and Ostroleka

On Thursday, a 15-year-old former pupil wearing a helmet-mounted camera killed a caretaker and injured two teachers at a primary school in Leszczydol-Nowiny, northeast of Warsaw. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old wounded 10 people including himself at a school in Ostroleka, north of the capital.

(Reporting by Alan CharlishEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Wednesday, October 7: A 19‑year‑old wounded ten people with a machete at a vocational school in Ostrołęka; none were critically injured and the suspect, also injured, was detained. (internazionale.it)
  • Thursday, October 8: A 15‑year‑old former pupil, wearing a helmet‑mounted camera, killed a caretaker and injured two staff at a primary school in Leszczydół‑Nowiny; authorities expressed fears of a copycat phenomenon. (investing.com)
  • Friday–Saturday, October 9–10: Police searched around 50,000 educational facilities, detained dozens (including 76 people by Saturday), and deployed officers to thousands of schools amid online threats and widespread anxiety—despite no evidence of an organized ‘challenge.’ (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in the Warsaw stabbing attack?
Three people were injured in the stabbing attack at a further education college in Warsaw.
Who was the attacker in the Warsaw incident?
The attacker was a 21-year-old student at the college where the incident took place.
What measures did police take after the attacks?
Police inspected around 50,000 facilities nationwide and detained 76 individuals, mostly teenagers who had made threats online.
Were the victims and the attacker acquainted?
Preliminary findings indicated that the attacker and the victims did not know each other.
What concerns have these incidents raised in Poland?
The incidents have stoked concerns about increasing copycat violence among young people in Poland.

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