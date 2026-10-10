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Finance

Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills seven, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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Russian Attack on Zaporizhzhia Leaves Seven Dead, More Injured in Ukraine

Details of the Attack and Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

KYIV, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed by a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday morning, the regional governor said, as rescuers searched for more people under the rubble.

Injuries and Rescue Efforts

Ten others were wounded in the attack, which the governor Mykhailo Semikin said hit several locations at once in the early hours of Saturday.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Max HunderEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike underscores the intensifying barrage of Russian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure across southern Ukraine, notably amid Zaporizhzhia’s strategic position and repeated bombardment history (apnews.com).
  • Regional authorities continue to report elevated casualties and damage—as recent days prior saw strikes kill and wound others in Zaporizhzhia and surrounding oblasts, highlighting growing humanitarian toll of the conflict (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Zaporizhzhia’s repeated targeting illustrates its dual significance: proximity to Russia‑held military assets—including the contested nuclear plant—and symbolic resilience of Ukrainian-held territory (uk.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia?
Seven people were reportedly killed in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Where did the Russian attack take place in Ukraine?
The attack occurred in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.
How many people were wounded in the attack on Zaporizhzhia?
Ten people were wounded according to the regional governor.
Who confirmed the casualties in Zaporizhzhia?
Regional governor Mykhailo Semikin confirmed the casualties.
What was the response following the attack on Zaporizhzhia?
Rescuers searched for more people under the rubble after the attack.

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