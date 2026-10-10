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Multiple people wounded in blast at Riyadh airport, say eyewitnesses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Multiple people wounded in blast at Riyadh airport, say eyewitnesses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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Multiple People Wounded in Blast at Riyadh Airport, Flight Operations Disrupted

Incident Overview and Impact on Riyadh Airport

By Timour Azhari and Enas Alashray

Details of the Explosion

RIYADH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Many people were wounded in a blast at Riyadh's international airport on Saturday, according to two eyewitnesses and two people briefed on the matter, and travellers were evacuated from parts of the facility.

One of the eyewitnesses reported seeing an explosion and then seeing multiple people lying injured on the ground inside the airport. More than a dozen ambulances were seen rushing to the airport.

Official Response

The Saudi government's media office and the Saudi civil aviation authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.

Context: Escalation of Attacks

Saturday's incident comes amid an escalation of missile strikes by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on the kingdom. The airport has already been attacked twice this week, leaving four people dead and others wounded, and badly damaging an aircraft.

Flight Operations Disrupted

Flight Cancellations and Diversions

Flight-tracking site flightradar24 showed all flights to Riyadh had either been diverted or cancelled, with only a helicopter hovering over the airport at one point.

The airport urged passengers to contact their airlines directly and check their flight status before heading there.

Airline Responses

Kuwait Airways said it had cancelled flights to and from the Saudi capital due to what it described as the closure of Riyadh airport because of the "security situation" there.

Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways earlier cancelled multiple flights between their respective hubs and Riyadh, with some cancellations extending into Monday.

Broader Impact on Air Travel and Events

Houthi attacks on Thursday and earlier in the week had already prompted a number of carriers to suspend or cancel services to the Saudi capital, shortly before Riyadh is due to host major energy and investment conferences.

Organisers of those conferences said on Saturday they would go ahead as planned, and they sought to reassure attendees of their security.

Houthi Statement and Ongoing Security Concerns

The Houthis have said airliners should avoid Saudi airspace, declaring it a zone of military operations after the Saudi-backed Yemeni government launched an offensive against the group earlier this month.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari in RiyadhWriting by Enas AlashrayEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • A loud explosion was heard at Riyadh airport on Saturday, October 10, 2026; evacuations followed with over a dozen ambulances on-site and travelers urged to confirm flight status before heading to the airport (omanobserver.om).
  • This incident comes amid a week of intensified Houthi missile strikes targeting Saudi airports; Thursday’s attacks killed three Saudi nationals—including an airline pilot—injured others, and damaged a Saudia aircraft (investing.com).
  • Several major carriers—Etihad, Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airways and others—have suspended Riyadh services due to the security situation, with cancellations extending into Monday and flights diverted or cancelled, as airspace is deemed a zone of military operations (malaysia.news.yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Riyadh airport on Saturday?
A blast occurred at Riyadh's international airport, wounding multiple people and causing the evacuation of travellers from parts of the facility.
How did the blast at Riyadh airport impact flights?
Flights to Riyadh were either diverted or cancelled, and airlines including Kuwait Airways, Etihad, and Qatar Airways suspended services due to the security situation.
Who is suspected to be behind the Riyadh airport attack?
The attack is linked to Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who have escalated missile strikes on Saudi Arabia and declared the airspace a military operations zone.
Did the Riyadh airport blast affect upcoming events in the city?
Despite the blast, organisers of major energy and investment conferences in Riyadh stated that events would proceed as planned, with reassurances on security.
What should travellers do if they are scheduled to fly to or from Riyadh?
Travellers are advised to check directly with their airlines for updates and confirm the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

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