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US-Ukraine-European negotiators meet in Miami as Trump announces diesel deal with Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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US, Ukraine, and European Delegates Hold Talks in Miami Amid Russia Diesel Deal

Miami Negotiations and Geopolitical Developments

By Steve Holland

Background and Purpose of the Talks

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Negotiators for the US, Ukraine and Europeans held six hours of talks in Miami on Friday with the aim of reaching agreement on a unified proposal to end the war in Ukraine, a person familiar with the talks said.

The goal is to reach agreement on such a proposal in the coming weeks so it can be presented to Russia in order to seek a breakthrough before the winter, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Russia Diesel Deal and International Reactions

US Policy Shift and Criticism

The talks came on the same day that US President Donald Trump said Russia had agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices, while his administration lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues for the war. The deal was criticized by US lawmakers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian Response

"All that money goes toward the war against people, against Ukraine, against all of us. I believe our team is simply being used as a smokescreen. And that is certainly not fair," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

Russian Perspective

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a call with Trump that an immediate resumption of peace talks was unlikely, citing Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow.

Details of the Miami Talks

Participants and Agenda

The talks in Miami included US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and delegations from Ukraine as well as representatives from Europe and NATO.

The negotiators covered a lengthy list of topics in the discussions, including a post-war package for Ukraine that would include security guarantees from the US and from Europe, the person said.

Also discussed were a post-war economic plan for Ukraine and a pathway to accession to the European Union for Kyiv, the person said.

Sensitive Issues and Security Architecture

In a sensitive subject, the delegations discussed "some ideas" on territory, the person said, declining to elaborate.

Ukraine has been adamant that Russia cede territory it has seized during the conflict. President Donald Trump has said both sides will need to compromise.

The person said the delegations also discussed a Europe-Russia security architecture that would set the stage for peaceful years ahead. The person did not provide details.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Andy Sullivan and Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Diplomatic push: US envoys Kushner and Witkoff led Miami talks with Ukrainian and European officials, focusing on post‑war security guarantees, economic plans, EU accession, and territorial ideas (axios.com).
  • Fuel politics complicate diplomacy: Concurrently, President Trump announced a deal with Putin for Russia to supply over 300,000 tons of diesel immediately—and potentially millions more—prompting criticism from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as “not fair and not honest” (apnews.com).
  • Competing priorities: Washington’s move to lift sanctions and allow Russian diesel exports strained trust among Ukraine and European negotiators, even as they engaged in talks aimed at ending the war ahead of a harsh winter (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main goal of the Miami negotiations involving the US, Ukraine, and Europe?
The main goal was to reach agreement on a unified proposal to end the war in Ukraine.
What controversial deal did President Trump announce during the talks?
President Trump announced that Russia agreed to supply diesel to global markets and lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel.
Who attended the Miami talks?
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, delegations from Ukraine, Europe, and NATO representatives attended the talks.
Did negotiators discuss post-war plans for Ukraine?
Yes, they discussed post-war security guarantees, an economic plan for Ukraine, and a pathway to EU accession.
How did Ukrainian President Zelenskiy respond to the US-Russia diesel deal?
Zelenskiy criticized the deal, stating the money would fund Russia's war and called the situation unfair.

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