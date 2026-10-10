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WHO says Russia confirms death at research lab, no plague case registered - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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WHO says Russia confirms death at research lab, no plague case registered

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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WHO: Russia Confirms Death at Plague Research Lab, No Plague Registered

Incident at Siberian Plague Research Facility

Confirmation from the World Health Organization

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Saturday that Russia's state health regulator confirmed the death of a lab worker at a plague research facility in Siberia and had informed the WHO that no case of plague had been registered.

Details of the Laboratory Incident

Lab Worker’s Illness and Death

A laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia fell ill and died in undisclosed circumstances on October 2, prompting authorities to quarantine about 200 people and causing public health fears on social media.

Public Health Response and Social Media Reaction

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • A 28-year‑old lab worker at the Irkutsk Anti‑Plague Research Institute died on October 2 of pneumonia of undetermined origin; authorities quarantined about 200 contacts as a precaution (internazionale.it).
  • Russian health officials report that extensive testing—around 5,000 samples—revealed no dangerous pathogens and no plague among contacts, and 90 % have been released from quarantine (internazionale.it).
  • WHO confirmed that no plague case has been registered in the region and continues to press Russian authorities for more information on the cause of death (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at the plague research lab in Siberia?
A lab worker fell ill and died at a plague research institute in Siberia, Russia.
Did the Russian authorities register any plague cases?
No, the Russian authorities informed the WHO that no case of plague has been registered.
How many people were quarantined after the incident?
Approximately 200 people were quarantined following the lab worker's death.
Who confirmed the death of the lab worker?
Russia's state health regulator confirmed the death to the World Health Organization.
What was the public reaction after the incident?
The incident caused public health fears to circulate on social media.

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