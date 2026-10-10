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Trump says Norway has indelible stain for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Norway has indelible stain for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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Trump Says Norway is Stained for Withholding Nobel Peace Prize

Trump's Reaction to Nobel Peace Prize Decision

President Trump's Complaint

Public Statement in Syracuse, New York

SYRACUSE, New York, Oct 9 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump complained bitterly on Friday that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that had left a stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel committee.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump publicly criticized the Norwegian Nobel Committee, blaming it for what he called a disgraceful snub and asserting it tarnishes Norway’s reputation.
  • Experts note that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent committee, not the Norwegian government, meaning Norway cannot be held responsible for the decision.
  • Trump has repeatedly insisted he deserved the prize, citing his role in eight conflicts, while experts and previous Nobel developments suggest his chances were slim given his involvement in ongoing wars and tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump say about the Nobel Peace Prize decision?
Trump called it disgraceful and embarrassing that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Which country did Trump criticize regarding the Nobel Prize?
Trump criticized Norway, where the Nobel committee is based.
Where did Trump make his comments about the Nobel Peace Prize?
Trump made the remarks in Syracuse, New York.
Who reported on Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize comments?
The remarks were reported by Steve Holland and edited by Clarence Fernandez for Reuters.

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