Trump Says Norway is Stained for Withholding Nobel Peace Prize
Trump's Reaction to Nobel Peace Prize Decision
President Trump's Complaint
Public Statement in Syracuse, New York
SYRACUSE, New York, Oct 9 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump complained bitterly on Friday that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that had left a stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel committee.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)