Trump Says Norway is Stained for Withholding Nobel Peace Prize

Trump's Reaction to Nobel Peace Prize Decision

President Trump's Complaint

Public Statement in Syracuse, New York

SYRACUSE, New York, Oct 9 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump complained bitterly on Friday that he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that had left a stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel committee.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)