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Headlines

UK zoo reports 'serious incident' at tiger enclosure

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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headlines UK News Incidents

Serious Incident Reported at UK Zoo's Tiger Enclosure Prompts Closure

Details of the Incident at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Incident Overview

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A British zoo reported a "serious incident" at its tiger enclosure on Saturday, which local media said involved a man entering the animal's pen.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Authorities' Involvement

Yorkshire Wildlife Park in northern England said emergency services were on the scene and it was working with authorities to ascertain what had happened.

Immediate Actions Taken

The zoo said it had closed for the day and would not open on Sunday.

Official Statement from the Zoo

Commitment to Safety

"The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority," Yorkshire Wildlife Park said in a statement on its website.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sarah YoungEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred at approximately 1pm BST on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s tiger enclosure in South Yorkshire; emergency procedures were activated immediately with police, paramedics, and Yorkshire Air Ambulance dispatched (britbrief.co.uk).
  • Witnesses reported seeing someone enter the enclosure and hearing several loud noises—possibly gas canisters used to deter the tiger—while tarpaulins were erected, and a stretcher was seen inside the area (uknip.co.uk).
  • Yorkshire Wildlife Park remains closed through Sunday, October 11, 2026, as it works with authorities to determine what happened; no official updates have yet been provided on the condition of the person involved or the animal (itv.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger enclosure?
A serious incident was reported at the tiger enclosure, reportedly involving a man entering the pen.
Has the Yorkshire Wildlife Park closed after the incident?
Yes, the park closed for the day and will not open on Sunday following the incident.
Are emergency services involved in the incident at the UK zoo?
Emergency services are on the scene and are working with zoo authorities to investigate.
What did the Yorkshire Wildlife Park say about the incident?
The park stated that the safety and wellbeing of visitors, staff, and animals remain their highest priority.

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