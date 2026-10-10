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Rosatom says it wins tribunal ruling in Finnish nuclear plant dispute - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rosatom says it wins tribunal ruling in Finnish nuclear plant dispute

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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Rosatom Wins ICC Tribunal Ruling in Finnish Hanhikivi-1 Nuclear Dispute

Overview of the Hanhikivi-1 Nuclear Project Dispute

Background of the Dispute

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Saturday that an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) tribunal had ruled in its favour in a long-running dispute with Finnish utility Fennovoima over the cancelled Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power project.

Rosatom said the tribunal found that Fennovoima had unlawfully terminated the contract for the construction of the planned plant in northern Finland in 2022.

Timeline and Causes of Termination

The parties have been locked in legal disputes since Fennovoima scrapped the 7-billion-euro ($7.8 billion) project in May 2022, citing significant delays and political risks shortly after Russia launched its conflict in Ukraine.

Rosatom said the tribunal found that the project was making good progress when it was terminated. 

Statements from Key Stakeholders

"Today's victory is important, but not final. We will continue to prove that we are right regarding the Finnish project in courts of various instances," Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said in a statement.

Fennovoima did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Project Details and Stakeholder Involvement

The contract to build the 1.2 gigawatt plant was signed in 2013 with Fennovoima, a consortium in which Finnish stakeholders including Fortum, Outokumpu and SSAB originally controlled two thirds through a joint venture, and the Russian side held one third.

Aftermath and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

After the project's termination, Fennovoima wound down its operations and is primarily engaged in legal proceedings.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Writing by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The tribunal deemed the May 2022 contract termination by Fennovoima unlawful, ruling that the project was progressing well at the time of cancellation, per Rosatom’s statement.
  • The long‑running dispute stems from Fennovoima scrapping the €7 billion Hanhikivi‑1 project amid delays and political risk following Russia’s war in Ukraine.
  • Contract origins date back to December 2013, when Fennovoima signed an EPC contract with Rosatom’s subsidiary Rosatom Overseas for a 1,200 MW VVER‑1200 reactor, with production initially planned for 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the dispute between Rosatom and Fennovoima about?
The dispute centered on the termination of the contract to build the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power project in Finland.
Who ruled in favor of Rosatom?
An International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) tribunal ruled in favor of Rosatom.
Why did Fennovoima terminate the Hanhikivi-1 project?
Fennovoima cited significant delays and political risks following Russia's conflict in Ukraine.
Who were the stakeholders in the Hanhikivi-1 project?
Finnish stakeholders such as Fortum, Outokumpu, and SSAB held two-thirds, while the Russian side held one-third through a joint venture.
Is the tribunal decision final?
No, Rosatom stated the victory is important but not final and legal proceedings will continue.

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