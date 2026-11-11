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Polymarket cuts jobs, contracts as prediction market competition heats up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Polymarket Reduces Staff and Contracts as Prediction Market Rivalry Intensifies

By Pritam Biswas

Polymarket’s Strategic Reorganization Amidst Growing Competition

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Polymarket has cut jobs and terminated several contractor agreements in a reorganization as the prediction market startup seeks to compete with rapidly growing rival Kalshi.

Internal Communications and Confirmation

An internal email from the company, ending a contractor agreement, has been doing the rounds on social media platform X since last week. The company confirmed on Wednesday that the email screenshot was genuine.

Market Position and Rivalry with Kalshi

Once the market leader, Polymarket now trails Kalshi in monthly trading volume. The rival prediction market has benefited from expanded distribution and partnerships, including a lucrative deal for the FIFA World Cup.

Impact on Workforce

Polymarket declined to disclose the percentage of total workforce affected. Over 50% of the cuts were contractors, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Official Statement on Reorganization

"As we’ve grown and brought on new leadership, we’ve reorganized to set the company up for its next phase of growth, which has meant a lot of new hires, changes in personnel and letting some people go,” the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Leadership Changes

Polymarket named veteran finance executive Warren Jenson as its first chief financial officer in September. It also brought on former Uber executive Travis VanderZanden as its chief growth officer ​this year.

Details of Contractor Termination

"We're reaching out with difficult news. As part of a company-wide reduction in force, we’ve made the decision to end your contractor agreement with Polymarket effective November 4, 2026," the internal email posted on social media read.

Regulatory Scrutiny

Polymarket, like Kalshi, has faced government scrutiny over some of its marketing and other practices.

CFTC Investigation

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is probing whether Polymarket violated a 2022 enforcement deal in which it promised to ban US users from its main overseas platform, Reuters reported last month, citing people familiar with the matter.

Company Structure

Polymarket is based in New ​York and has an offshore entity registered in Panama.

Kalshi’s Growth and Funding

Kalshi raised $1 billion late last month in a funding round co-led by Sequoia and Wellington, at a valuation of $40 billion.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Polymarket terminated over half of its recent workforce reductions among contractors, as part of a reorganization under new leadership including a CFO and chief growth officer (frontofficesports.com).
  • Kalshi now leads prediction‑market trading volume by a wide margin—holding roughly 76%–81% of U.S. volume as of September 2026—while Polymarket holds around 12%, highlighting the intensifying competition (gamblebetscout.com).
  • Polymarket’s reorganization is part of broader efforts to professionalize ahead of a potential 2027 IPO, following a revival of its U.S. operations and amid ongoing scrutiny by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over a 2022 enforcement agreement (frontofficesports.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Polymarket cut jobs and contractor agreements?
Polymarket reorganized to set the company up for its next growth phase, resulting in staff and contractor reductions to compete with rival Kalshi.
How much of Polymarket's workforce was affected by the cuts?
Polymarket did not disclose the exact percentage affected, but a source said over 50% of cuts were contractors.
Who are the new executives at Polymarket?
Polymarket appointed Warren Jenson as chief financial officer and Travis VanderZanden as chief growth officer in 2023.
What regulatory issues is Polymarket facing?
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating whether Polymarket violated a 2022 enforcement deal by not banning US users from its platform.
How has Kalshi outperformed Polymarket?
Kalshi surpassed Polymarket in monthly trading volume, benefiting from expanded partnerships and a lucrative FIFA World Cup deal.

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