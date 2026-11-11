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Siemens Energy expects margin boost as data centres drive power equipment demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Siemens Energy expects margin boost as data centres drive power equipment demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Siemens Energy Projects Margin Growth as Data Centres Drive Power Demand

Siemens Energy's Financial Outlook and Market Drivers

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

Profit Margins and Dividend Growth

BERLIN/DUESSELDORF, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy plans to more than triple its dividend and expects higher profit margins in 2027, it said on Wednesday, as the expansion of data centres in the United States continues to fuel demand for its gas turbines and grid equipment.

Wind Division Achieves Break-Even

The company also achieved a closely watched break-even target at its wind division, Siemens Gamesa, the supplier of equipment and components to the power sector said, marking a milestone after years of losses and restructuring.

Market Trends and Demand Drivers

Impact of Data Centres and AI Expansion

Spun off from Siemens in 2020, Siemens Energy has benefited from rising electricity demand around the world, stoked more recently by the expansion of artificial intelligence technology and related data centres that require their own power supply.

Electrification and Global Demand

"Global electricity demand is set to rise further, driven by the electrification of transport, heating, cooling and industry, as well as by new large consumers such as data centers," the company said in a statement.

"The build-out of data centers to support the adoption of artificial intelligence is likely to lead to further investment in power generation capacity and grid infrastructure, especially in North America."

Order Backlog and Share Performance

As a result, the company — which announced a fresh €9 billion share buyback late on Tuesday — grew its order backlog to €164 billion ($183 billion), a new record and also the strongest year-on-year growth since it was listed.

Shares were indicated 5.1% higher.

Industry Context and Future Projections

AI-Related Stock Movements

The comments follow a global selloff in AI-related stocks, triggered by fears of tougher regulation after the Democratic Party's sweeping success in midterm elections in the US — the world's biggest market for AI data centres.

Profit Margin and Dividend Projections

Siemens Energy expects its profit margin to rise to 14% to 16% in 2027, up from 12.4% in 2026, compared with 14.7% in a company-provided poll. The group proposed a dividend of €2.30 per share for 2026, up from €0.70 apiece last year.

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Berlin and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Editing by Matthew Lewis, Ludwig Burger and Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • Data‑centre expansion and AI growth are driving elevated demand for gas turbines and grid technology, prompting Siemens Energy to raise its margin forecast to 14–16% in 2027.
  • Siemens Gamesa, the wind‑turbine division, achieved its long‑awaited break‑even, marking a major turnaround.
  • Order backlog has surged to record highs (around €164 billion), and the company announced a €9 billion share buyback alongside a tripling of its dividend to €2.30 per share, signaling strong confidence and shareholder returns

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Siemens Energy expecting higher profit margins?
Rising demand from expanding data centres, especially in the US, is boosting Siemens Energy’s sales of gas turbines and grid equipment, leading to increased profit margins.
How has artificial intelligence impacted Siemens Energy’s business?
The growth of AI technology and the resulting expansion of data centres have increased electricity demand, fueling greater investment in Siemens Energy’s power equipment.
What financial goals has Siemens Energy set for 2027?
Siemens Energy expects its profit margin to rise to between 14% and 16% in 2027, up from 12.4% in 2026.
What milestone did Siemens Gamesa achieve?
Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy’s wind division, reached a break-even target after years of losses and restructuring.
What was the value of Siemens Energy’s order backlog?
Siemens Energy’s order backlog reached €164 billion, marking its strongest year-on-year growth since being listed.

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