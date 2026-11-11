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RWE posts 9-month core earnings above expectations on favourable conditions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

RWE posts 9-month core earnings above expectations on favourable conditions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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Finance Energy Earnings German Markets

RWE Surpasses Analyst Expectations with Robust 9-Month Core Earnings

RWE Reports Strong Financial Results and Project Updates

Nov 11 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's biggest power producer, posted adjusted core earnings for the first nine months of the year that beat expectations on Wednesday, on more favourable wind conditions.

Financial Performance Overview

It reported adjusted core earnings of €4.58 billion ($5.11 billion), compared with analyst expectations of €4.43 billion, according to a company-provided poll.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are more details:

Guidance and Dividend Targets

• The company also confirmed full-year guidance, as it expects adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization of €5.75-6.35 billion

• It added earnings were expected to be towards the upper end of the forecast range

• RWE confirmed its dividend target of €1.32 per share

Strategic Projects and Partnerships

• The company earlier on Wednesday announced the closing of the deal regarding a new 2.8 gigawatts offshore wind farms project in the United Kingdom, jointly developed with investment firm KKR

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted core earnings of €4.58 bn beat expectations of €4.43 bn, aided by favorable wind conditions.
  • RWE reaffirmed its full‑year adjusted EBITDA guidance of €5.75–6.35 bn, expecting results near the upper end of that range.
  • Dividend target for 2026 remains at €1.32 per share, with long‑term 10% annual growth ambition.
  • RWE and KKR closed a 50:50 joint venture on 2.8 GW of UK offshore wind, securing a landmark financing package.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were RWE’s adjusted core earnings for the first nine months?
RWE reported adjusted core earnings of €4.58 billion for the first nine months of the year.
Did RWE meet or exceed analyst expectations for earnings?
RWE exceeded analyst expectations, posting core earnings above the expected €4.43 billion.
What is RWE’s earnings guidance for the full year?
RWE expects adjusted EBITDA of €5.75-6.35 billion for the full year, with earnings towards the upper end of the range.
What dividend target did RWE confirm?
RWE confirmed its dividend target of €1.32 per share.
What recent offshore wind project deal did RWE announce?
RWE announced the closing of a 2.8 gigawatt offshore wind farms project in the UK, developed with investment firm KKR.

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