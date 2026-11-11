GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-PLA-linked Chinese university bought Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist, records show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-PLA-linked Chinese university bought Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist, records show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance technology Markets trade Geopolitics

PLA-Linked Chinese University Bought Nvidia H200 AI Chips Despite Blacklist

Chinese Universities Circumvent US Export Controls on Nvidia AI Chips

By Eduardo Baptista

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A Chinese university with deep ties to the People's Liberation Army bought Nvidia's powerful H200 AI chips last month despite being on a US export blacklist, procurement records show, highlighting gaps in Washington's efforts to curb China's access to advanced technology.

The findings come as Nvidia and its CEO Jensen Huang face mounting scrutiny in Washington over his lobbying for looser restrictions on sales of AI chips to China, following reports alleging he was targeted by a Chinese spying operation.

US-China AI Chip Tensions and Political Scrutiny

Huang has argued that continued US sales to China would preserve American technological leadership and keep Chinese customers reliant on US technology. But some US lawmakers say access to Nvidia's most powerful AI chips can speed China's development of AI systems for weapons design, intelligence analysis and military modernisation.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have urged stronger controls on China's access to advanced AI chips, such as chip-tracking requirements and greater congressional oversight of exports. Three Republican congressional committee chairmen have requested a briefing with Huang on November 18 over his reported contacts with an alleged Chinese intelligence operative.

Details of Northwestern Polytechnical University's Purchases

Northwestern Polytechnical University, a member of China's "Seven Sons of National Defense" group of elite defence-focused universities, bought two H200 chips last month for 874,700 yuan ($123,000), according to an October 21 procurement record on its website.

The chips were purchased for its management school from Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology rather than directly from Nvidia, the record shows.

The H200 is among Nvidia's most capable chips for training and running advanced AI systems and is subject to US export licence approvals, which are normally denied for blacklisted institutions such as Northwestern Polytechnical.

Northwestern Polytechnical also bought access this year to H200 chips and other powerful Nvidia AI processors through five contracts for rented computing capacity from Chinese companies, procurement records show.

Reuters is reporting the chip purchases and computing contracts for the first time. Northwestern Polytechnical, Nvidia and the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees export controls, did not respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not determine contact details for Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology.

Trade Blacklist and University Background

TRADE BLACKLIST

Based in the northwestern city of Xian, Northwestern Polytechnical conducts research related to military aircraft, missiles and satellites.

The US Commerce Department added the university to its trade blacklist, known as the Entity List, in 2001 over its alleged involvement in missile-proliferation activities and military research. It tightened the restrictions in 2019, making licences for exports of controlled US technology to the university subject to a policy of denial in most circumstances.

Northwestern Polytechnical's purchases show how Chinese institutions with military ties continue to obtain US AI computing power through domestic suppliers, either by buying chips outright or renting access to servers containing them.

A Reuters review of 26 Chinese procurement and corporate records from this year found universities and research institutions buying US-restricted Nvidia chips or renting access to Nvidia-powered computing services that use such chips through domestic suppliers. Several had close links to China's defence industry or military research.

The universities named in the records did not respond to requests for comment.

Nvidia Chips for Military-Linked Research

NVIDIA CHIPS FOR MILITARY-LINKED RESEARCH

Export Policy and Safeguards

US President Donald Trump's administration began allowing some H200 exports to China on a case-by-case basis in January. But that policy did not lift the separate restrictions applying to Entity List organisations such as Northwestern Polytechnical.

The January licensing rules also require safeguards to prevent blacklisted entities and military end-users from remotely accessing chips exported under the policy, which covers H200 processors and less advanced models.

Procurement Contracts and Usage

In addition to the management school's outright purchase of the two H200 chips, procurement records show the university's cybersecurity school awarded two seven-month contracts in January for access to servers containing eight H200 chips each. The contracts, worth 441,700 yuan and 441,000 yuan, covered fine-tuning AI models and reinforcement-learning training.

It also rented access to servers containing eight Nvidia A100 chips and eight A800 chips. The A100 and A800 are banned from export to all Chinese entities, though the H200 is the most advanced of those cited in Northwestern Polytechnical's procurement records.

In April, another university institute bought computing services requiring at least 24 A100 chips in a 375,000 yuan contract for structural and fluid-dynamics simulations.

The awards went to several little-known Chinese technology suppliers. The records offered scant information about where the processors originated or where the rented servers operated.

Procurement Verification Under Chinese Law

Under Chinese law, public procurement agencies must verify that suppliers can fulfil orders before announcing winning bidders and signing contracts.

A Wider Market for Restricted Nvidia AI Chips

A WIDER MARKET

The procurement records show a wider market for restricted Nvidia AI chips and computing services at Chinese universities.

Shenzhen University bought three H100 processors, another high-end Nvidia AI chip banned by the US, for 769,800 yuan in September. Wuhan University of Technology bought a server containing an H100 chip for 355,000 yuan in June and four A100 chips in a separate 344,000 yuan purchase, the records show.

Beihang University, another of the Seven Sons of National

Key Takeaways

  • Northwestern Polytechnical University—part of China’s ‘Seven Sons of National Defense’—bought two Nvidia H200 chips for about ¥874,700 (~$123,000) despite being blacklisted by the US (japantimes.co.jp)
  • US export policy now allows H200 exports on a case‑by‑case basis under strict conditions, yet NWPU still acquired chips through domestic suppliers, highlighting enforcement challenges (media.bis.gov)
  • Independent analyses (e.g., C4ADS) reveal that Chinese universities and institutions acquired at least 56 restricted Nvidia chips between mid‑2025 and early 2026, worth US$1.7 million, often through loopholes or indirect routes (c4ads.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Northwestern Polytechnical University acquire Nvidia H200 chips?
The university purchased H200 chips from a domestic supplier and rented access to Nvidia-powered computing services through local companies.
Why is Northwestern Polytechnical University on the US export blacklist?
The university was blacklisted due to its alleged involvement in missile proliferation and military research activities.
What is the significance of Nvidia H200 chips being acquired by a Chinese defense-linked institution?
These chips are critical for training and running advanced AI systems, raising US concerns over their potential use in military development.
How are US export controls being circumvented according to the article?
Chinese entities with military ties buy or rent US-restricted chips from domestic suppliers, bypassing direct export restrictions.
Has Nvidia or the US Commerce Department commented on these transactions?
Neither Nvidia nor the US Commerce Department responded to requests for comment regarding these chip acquisitions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Siemens Energy expects margin boost in 2027 as data centres fuel turbine, grid demand

Siemens Energy expects margin boost in 2027 as data centres fuel turbine, grid demand

Image for RWE posts 9-month core earnings above expectations on favourable conditions

RWE posts 9-month core earnings above expectations on favourable conditions

Image for E.ON meets nine-month forecasts as grid investment ramps up

E.ON meets nine-month forecasts as grid investment ramps up

Image for Morning Bid: Everyone loves CoreWeave

Morning Bid: Everyone loves CoreWeave

Image for Oil rebounds as Hormuz shipping attacks blunt hopes for Iran truce

Oil rebounds as Hormuz shipping attacks blunt hopes for Iran truce

Image for Bonds reel as hot inflation fuels jumbo Fed hike fears

Bonds reel as hot inflation fuels jumbo Fed hike fears

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-India holds Pernod, Diageo Scotch shipments as investigators seek higher tariff
Exclusive-India holds Pernod, Diageo Scotch shipments as investigators seek higher tariff
Image for Finland approves Tesla's Assisted Driving system
Finland approves Tesla's Assisted Driving system
Image for Tomb Raider owner Embracer reports Q2 core earnings above estimates
Tomb Raider owner Embracer reports Q2 core earnings above estimates
Image for Dollar gains traction as Fed speakers warn of risks from inflation
Dollar gains traction as Fed speakers warn of risks from inflation
Image for UK inflation to overshoot Bank of England target for next 4 years, NIESR forecasts
UK inflation to overshoot Bank of England target for next 4 years, NIESR forecasts
Image for Poland's Orlen ends long-term QatarEnergy LNG contract over delivery failure
Poland's Orlen ends long-term QatarEnergy LNG contract over delivery failure
Image for Trading Day: US rate outlook trumps everything  
Trading Day: US rate outlook trumps everything  
Image for US confident Russian diesel cargo off US coast will sell in global market
US confident Russian diesel cargo off US coast will sell in global market
Image for French Thales to deliver two drone-detecting radar systems to Romania earlier, defence ministry says
French Thales to deliver two drone-detecting radar systems to Romania earlier, defence ministry says
Image for Nvidia-backed AI cloud firm Nscale considers delaying $35 billion listing, the Telegraph reports
Nvidia-backed AI cloud firm Nscale considers delaying $35 billion listing, the Telegraph reports
Image for Siemens Energy adds up to €9 billion to share buyback plan
Siemens Energy adds up to €9 billion to share buyback plan
Image for Telecom Italia third-quarter core profit comes in line with expectations
Telecom Italia third-quarter core profit comes in line with expectations
View All Finance Posts