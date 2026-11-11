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Morning Bid: Everyone loves CoreWeave - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Everyone loves CoreWeave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

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CoreWeave Surge and Fed Rate Hike Prospects Shake Global AI Markets

Market Reactions to Inflation Data and AI Sector Developments

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Stella Qiu

Inflation Concerns and Fed Rate Hike Expectations

Just as investors were hoping falling oil prices had cooled inflation fears, a stubbornly hot US CPI report and a chorus of hawkish Fed speak reminded everyone that the question isn't whether rates rise again, it is by how much.

Core Inflation and Treasury Yield Movements

Overnight core inflation landed smack on 0.3%, exactly the number Fed Governor Waller had flagged would get him mulling a jumbo 50-basis-point hike in December. Two-year Treasury yields surged 18 basis points overnight, with the selling spreading to bond markets across Asia.

Market Pricing and Rate Hike Projections

A quarter-point rate hike in December is now fully priced in, with a 10% risk that the Fed could even hike by 50 bps. Goldman Sachs was quick to call another one in March. Markets went even further to price in a third rate rise by the middle of next year.

Currency and Stock Market Responses

Dollar Strength and Aussie Weakness

The dollar surged and the whipping boy was the Aussie, which slid nearly 1% overnight to hit seven-month lows as traders bet its central bank is done tightening after five rate hikes this year and cuts could even arrive next year.

Asian Stock Market Resilience

Stocks were bracing for a shaky open in Asia but proved resilient, with bubble fears flaring and fading almost by the hour.

AI Sector Highlights

CoreWeave’s Revenue Surge

CoreWeave, the firm at the centre of AI bubble fears, showed the boom isn’t short of customers. Revenue jumped 168%, sending its shares up 8% in extended trading after a 40% slide over the past month. The AI cloud company even forecast a path to profitability in the first half of 2028.

Nvidia’s Market Movements

Nvidia’s selloff also steadied after two days of steep losses wiped a stunning $430 billion off its market value, as speculation swirled over whether CEO Jensen Huang would stay on following his affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Anthropic IPO and Broader AI Sentiment

Throw in Anthropic pressing ahead with its $1.4 trillion IPO, and risk appetite found its footing again: Nasdaq futures rallied 1.3%, lifting Taiwanese and South Korean shares up by 2.7% and 2.1%.

SoftBank’s Data Centre Costs

SoftBank shares also trimmed early losses to be down just 1% after reporting a $7 billion second-quarter loss tied to the hefty costs of building out US data centres.

European Market Outlook

Balancing Hawkish Fed and AI Optimism

So Europe wakes up to a market that wants to have it both ways: pricing in a more hawkish Fed path while still buying the dip in AI-adjacent names on every scrap of good news. Its pan-region stock futures are up 0.6%.

Bullish Sentiment and Key Uncertainties

For now, the bulls have won the day. Whether they can hang on once the Fed meets in December and interest rates rise is the trillion-dollar question.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

  • US celebrates Veterans Day holiday
  • Germany CPI data for October
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde takes part in a panel discussion in Paris

(Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • CoreWeave’s Q3 revenue soared 168% to $3.66 billion, beating expectations and prompting an upward revision of full‑year guidance to $13.0–13.3 billion (biz.chosun.com).
  • US core CPI rose 0.3% in October—matching the threshold that prompted Fed governor Waller to signal readiness for a 50 bp hike—cementing markets’ expectations of December tightening (apnews.com).
  • Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang, embroiled in a scandal involving an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy, triggered a $430 billion collapse in market value; scrutiny continues amid congressional probes and a corporate investigation (apnews.com).
  • Anthropic is preparing a blockbuster IPO aiming for a valuation up to $1.4 trillion, raising roughly $64 billion in equity and private placements—highlighting sustained Wall Street enthusiasm for AI juggernauts (fidelity.com).
  • Despite global rate concerns, AI‑related equities like CoreWeave are buoying futures markets; the broader narrative: pricing in Fed tightening while continuing to ‘buy the dip’ in AI exposure.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused CoreWeave's revenue to surge recently?
CoreWeave reported a 168% revenue increase, driven by strong demand for its AI cloud services, which sent its shares up 8% after a recent slide.
How did US inflation data affect global markets?
Stubbornly high US core inflation prompted expectations of further Fed rate hikes, causing surges in Treasury yields and a rally in the US dollar.
How did Nvidia and other tech stocks perform?
Nvidia steadied after major losses, while CoreWeave and other AI-linked firms rallied as risk appetite improved in global markets.
What key events are influencing European and global finance today?
The US Veterans Day holiday, Germany's CPI data, and comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde are driving market attention.

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