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Vingroup, Alstom reach a deal for 200 Hanoi metro trainsets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vingroup, Alstom reach a deal for 200 Hanoi metro trainsets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Vingroup and Alstom Agree on Supplying 200 Metro Trainsets for Hanoi

Major Metro Trainset Deal to Boost Hanoi's Urban Rail Expansion

HANOI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam's Vingroup and France's Alstom have agreed to a deal for 200 metro trainsets and an associated technology transfer to support Hanoi's urban rail expansion, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Agreement Details and Production Plan

Initial Production in France

• Under the agreement, the first 83 five-car, fully automated driverless trainsets will be designed and built at Alstom's facility in France.

Local Manufacturing in Vietnam

• Vingroup will manufacture and assemble the remaining 117 trainsets in Vietnam, with Alstom providing engineering expertise, tooling support and key components.

Delivery Timeline

• The statement did not give a time frame for the deliveries.

Urban Rail Market Growth in Vietnam

Expansion Plans in Major Cities

• Urban rail is one of the fastest-growing segments of Vietnam's railway market, with a dozen lines planned in the country's main cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Hanoi's Urban Rail Network Vision

• Hanoi's urban rail network is planned to cover 979 km across 18 lines by 2045.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • Up to 83 five-car, fully automated trainsets will be designed and built at Alstom’s Valenciennes site in France, with advanced efficiency and safety features (alstom.com)
  • Vingroup will assemble the remaining 117 trainsets in Vietnam under a technology transfer agreement, bolstering local rail manufacturing capability (alstom.com)
  • Hanoi plans a vast urban rail network of 18 metro lines covering 979 km by 2045, with about 500 km targeted for completion by 2035 under its Centennial Capital Master Plan (alstom.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the companies involved in the Hanoi metro trainsets deal?
Vingroup from Vietnam and Alstom from France have reached an agreement to supply 200 metro trainsets for Hanoi.
How many metro trainsets will be produced in France and Vietnam?
The first 83 trainsets will be designed and built in France by Alstom, while the remaining 117 will be assembled in Vietnam by Vingroup.
What does the technology transfer between Vingroup and Alstom entail?
Alstom will provide technology transfer, engineering expertise, tooling support, and key components to Vingroup for assembling the trainsets in Vietnam.
What is the scope of Hanoi's urban rail network expansion?
Hanoi plans to expand its urban rail network to cover 979 km across 18 lines by 2045, making urban rail one of the fastest-growing segments in Vietnam.

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