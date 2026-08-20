GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Cricket-Brook maintains stranglehold over Pakistan for dominant England - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Cricket-Brook maintains stranglehold over Pakistan for dominant England

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Cricket Sports Test Match

England's Harry Brook Extends Dominance Over Pakistan in Commanding Test

By Neil Squires

Harry Brook Leads England to Strong Position Against Pakistan

LEEDS, England, Aug 20 (Reuters) - England's Harry Brook extended his remarkable record against Pakistan to put the hosts into a commanding position on the second day of the first test at Headingley.

Brook's Impressive Innings

Brook cashed in on some indisciplined bowling from a lightweight seam attack to make 91 from 93 balls as England opened a 195-run lead with two first innings wickets still standing.

It took the Yorkshireman's average in his 12 Test appearances against Pakistan above 85.

Key Moments in Brook's Performance

Dropped on one at second slip by Salman Ali Agha off Khurram Shahzad, Brook illuminated a grey, rain-shortened day for his home crowd with an innings containing 13 fours before falling to spinner Ali Usman who finished with 5-92.

Brook and Lawrence's Partnership

Brook shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 120 with the recalled Dan Lawrence who made 51 from 79 balls.

Lawrence, back after two years in the wilderness, filled the boots of Ben Stokes after his retirement in positive fashion, before top-edging a sweep off Usman.

Supporting Contributions from Root and Cox

The pair made the most of the base laid earlier by Joe Root and Jordan Cox.

Root made 66 – his 109th Test innings of 50 or more - and Cox 73 – the first of his career – in a stand of 150 for the third wicket.

Turning Points in the Innings

It was a surprise when Root played across a straight ball from Khurram Shahzad to be trapped lbw, four balls after Cox departed after misjudging the length of a full ball from Usman to be caught behind.

Cox, given his chance at No 3 by Jacob Bethell’s knee injury, hit Khurram for seven fours in the space of 12 balls on the way to a maiden Test half-century.

England's Commanding Lead and Pakistan's Struggles

England, who were helped by some poor ground fielding from Pakistan, closed on 366-8 after Usman dismissed Gus Atkinson and Ollie Robinson with successive balls in the 80th over.

Pakistan, who last won a Test in England eight years ago, are in a tight corner. With better weather forecast for the remaining three days, they look unlikely to receive much assistance from the elements in their efforts to get out of it.

(Reporting by Neil Squires; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Harry Brook’s prolific record against Pakistan continues, with his average now exceeding 85 across 12 Tests, underlining his dominance over the visitors (reddit.com).
  • A pivotal stand between Brook (91) and Dan Lawrence (51) added 120 for the fifth wicket, building on earlier foundations from Joe Root (66) and Jordan Cox (73) to propel England ahead (reddit.com).
  • Pakistan are under pressure at Leeds, with England leading by 195 and likely to enjoy favorable weather on the remaining days, dampening Pakistan’s hopes of a turnaround (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Harry Brook perform against Pakistan at Headingley?
Harry Brook scored 91 from 93 balls, raising his Test average against Pakistan above 85 and helping England to a strong position.
What was the score at the end of the second day of the Test?
England closed on 366-8 with a 195-run lead and two first innings wickets remaining.
Which other England players made significant contributions?
Joe Root scored 66, Jordan Cox hit 73, and Dan Lawrence contributed 51 in key partnerships.
How did Pakistan's bowlers perform in the match?
Pakistan struggled with indisciplined bowling and poor fielding. Spinner Ali Usman took 5 wickets for 92 runs.
What is the outlook for Pakistan for the remaining days?
With better weather forecast, Pakistan faces a difficult situation with little help expected from conditions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Academic who raised plagiarism allegations against Jason Arday suspended by his university

Academic who raised plagiarism allegations against Jason Arday suspended by his university

Image for Owl aboard - British Army sailors rescue exhausted stowaway 70 miles out to sea

Owl aboard - British Army sailors rescue exhausted stowaway 70 miles out to sea

Image for Putin visits newly unearthed remains of medieval Russian prince

Putin visits newly unearthed remains of medieval Russian prince

Image for Poland arrests man over alleged plot to assassinate Ukrainian arms industry official

Poland arrests man over alleged plot to assassinate Ukrainian arms industry official

Image for Prince Harry and Meghan to make shock return to Britain after moving to US

Prince Harry and Meghan to make shock return to Britain after moving to US

Image for German spy agency opens helpline for those exiled from Russia, China

German spy agency opens helpline for those exiled from Russia, China

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Soccer-Regional powerhouses weigh no-confidence vote in bid to oust Infantino - sources
Soccer-Regional powerhouses weigh no-confidence vote in bid to oust Infantino - sources
Image for Russian strikes kill 17 in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says lack of Patriots costing lives
Russian strikes kill 17 in Ukraine, Zelenskiy says lack of Patriots costing lives
Image for Analysis-Ousted Ukrainian defence minister's gamble against Zelenskiy backfires as protests end
Analysis-Ousted Ukrainian defence minister's gamble against Zelenskiy backfires as protests end
Image for Bessent says US will impose toughest ever sanctions on Iran, urges China to cooperate
Bessent says US will impose toughest ever sanctions on Iran, urges China to cooperate
Image for Gaza mediators say latest Israeli strikes undermine efforts to end conflict at critical stage
Gaza mediators say latest Israeli strikes undermine efforts to end conflict at critical stage
Image for Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian minister's call for elections shows splits in Kyiv
Kremlin says ousted Ukrainian minister's call for elections shows splits in Kyiv
Image for Exclusive-More than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds
Exclusive-More than 150 Polymarket wallets may have traded on military secrets, research finds
Image for Kazakhstan to hold snap election expected to tighten president's control
Kazakhstan to hold snap election expected to tighten president's control
Image for Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power supply
Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power supply
Image for A decade after earthquake, Italy's Amatrice struggles to rebuild
A decade after earthquake, Italy's Amatrice struggles to rebuild
Image for Russia strikes drone component facilities, other targets in Kyiv, defence ministry says
Russia strikes drone component facilities, other targets in Kyiv, defence ministry says
Image for Key moments in Prince Harry and Meghan's six years in California
Key moments in Prince Harry and Meghan's six years in California
View All Headlines Posts