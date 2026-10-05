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Headlines

Russia says Ukraine hit two facilities at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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headlines Energy Geopolitics

Ukrainian Drones Hit Two Facilities at Russian-Held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Details of the Drone Attack and Its Aftermath

Overview of the Incident

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones attacked two facilities at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine overnight on Monday, but there is no threat to nuclear safety, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation said.

Alexei Likhachev, director general of Rosatom, said a driver delivering food for plant employees was killed in the drone attack.

Targets and Immediate Impact

According to Likhachev, a laboratory building and a radioactive waste processing plant were the targets. Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Ongoing Risks and Plant Operations

Damage to Power Supply

On Saturday, the plant's management said Ukrainian shelling over recent weeks had damaged external power supply equipment at the plant, with electricity currently being provided by emergency diesel generators.

The plant produces no electricity but needs power supplied by two external links to keep nuclear fuel cool.

Background: Control of the Plant

Russia seized the plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, in the first weeks of the war that began with Moscow's February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour.

Moscow and Kyiv have since regularly accused each other of military action that compromises nuclear safety.

International Response

IAEA and UN Involvement

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN's nuclear watchdog, has repeatedly acted to secure a ceasefire around the plant to have repairs carried out to lines connecting the plant to the main power grid.

UN monitors are stationed at the Zaporizhzhia plant and three others operating in Ukraine.

Russian Criticism of the West

Statements from Russian Officials

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, writing on her ministry's website, accused the West of enabling Ukrainian attacks by failing to condemn them publicly.

"Kyiv's intensification of shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant has been made possible by the lack of an appropriate response to such actions from Western countries, which are effectively facilitating new attacks," Zakharova wrote.

"Such an attitude towards strikes by the Ukrainian military demonstrates the true value of statements by representatives of these countries about nuclear and physical nuclear safety at various international forums."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Ron Popeski and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Rosatom confirmed the drone strike damaged a laboratory and a radioactive waste processing plant and resulted in one fatality, but the agency ruled out threats to nuclear safety. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The plant continues to rely on emergency diesel generators after repeated loss of off‑site power; since the war started, external connections have been severed dozens of times, with only one 330 kV line remaining active. (globalsecurity.org)
  • IAEA and watchdogs warn that repeated grid outages and militarization around the site severely heighten nuclear safety risks; repairs are hampered by ongoing hostilities and occupation. (armscontrol.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were attacked?
A laboratory building and a radioactive waste processing plant were targeted by Ukrainian drones.
Was there any threat to nuclear safety after the attack?
Russian officials stated that there was no threat to nuclear safety following the attack.
Who was killed in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant drone attack?
A driver delivering food for the plant's employees was killed during the incident.
What is the current status of electricity supply at Zaporizhzhia plant?
The plant is currently powered by emergency diesel generators due to damage to external power supply equipment.
How has the international community responded to the attacks on the plant?
The International Atomic Energy Agency has called for a ceasefire to enable repairs, while Russian officials criticize the Western response.

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