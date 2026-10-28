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Logitech sheds $2 billion in market cap as margin concerns overshadow profit beat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Logitech sheds $2 billion in market cap as margin concerns overshadow profit beat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Logitech Sheds $2 Billion in Market Value as Margin Concerns Outweigh Solid Profit

Logitech Shares Drop Despite Strong Quarterly Results

(Refiles to spell out billion in headline)

By Paolo Laudani

Stock Performance and Market Reaction

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Logitech shares tumbled on Wednesday despite the computer peripherals maker reporting better-than-expected second-quarter profit a day earlier, as analysts pointed to profit-taking and concerns over margin pressures

The stock was down 10% at 1024 GMT, wiping about 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.81 billion) off the company's roughly 14 billion-franc market value. It had gained about 12% this year before the results were announced on Tuesday.

Analyst Insights on Margin Pressures

Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth attributed the pressure on the stock to Logitech's relatively low gross margin forecast of 41% to 42% for the December quarter, about 200 basis points below a year earlier, as well as weaker consumer demand in Europe.

Profit-Taking and Analyst Commentary

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Torsten Sauer pointed instead to profit-taking.

"Q2 beat expectations and constitutes a strong outperformance compared to a soft PC market," Kepler said in a note on Wednesday.

Financial Results and Market Sentiment

The computer mouse and keyboard maker reported non-GAAP operating income of $231 million for the three months ended September, beating the $204 million consensus compiled by Visible Alpha and its own guidance of $185 million to $210 million.

Supplier Incident and Profitability Headwinds

AlphaValue analyst Maximilien Pascaud said the market reaction appeared excessive given that the incident at one of Logitech’s semiconductor suppliers at the end of June was now largely contained.

"However, the market's focus has quickly shifted to profitability headwinds: gross margins will face meaningful pressure from component inflation and rising freight rates, while elevated marketing and R&D spend continues to weigh on operational leverage," Pascaud said.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8300 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Logitech beat Q2 expectations with non‑GAAP operating income of USD 231 million, topping both consensus (~USD 204 million) and its own guidance of USD 185–210 million, supported by strength in gaming and video‑collaboration segments and premium product mix (marketscreener.com).
  • The market sold off on cautious Q3 outlook: Logitech forecast gross margins of 41–42%, down ~200 basis points year‑over‑year, due to elevated freight, materials costs, and promotional spend, and warned of a USD 70–80 million hit to revenue from a semiconductor supplier incident (za.investing.com).
  • Analysts cited profit‑taking and heightened concern about margin pressure overshadowing the profit beat, with Vontobel and AlphaValue highlighting consumer weakness in Europe, inflationary cost pressures, and elevated R&D/marketing spend as key worries (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Logitech's market cap drop despite strong Q2 profits?
Logitech's market cap dropped due to concerns over lower gross margin forecasts and softer consumer demand in Europe, despite beating Q2 profit expectations.
How much market value did Logitech lose following its earnings report?
Logitech lost approximately 1.5 billion Swiss francs, or $1.81 billion, in market value after its Q2 results.
What factors are pressuring Logitech's profit margins?
Component inflation, rising freight rates, and increased marketing and R&D spending are pressuring Logitech's profit margins.
How did analysts view the market's reaction to Logitech's results?
Analysts saw the reaction as excessive, noting that margin concerns overshadowed an otherwise strong Q2 performance.

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