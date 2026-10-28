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Finance

London's FTSE 100 bogged down by GSK, Unilever; budget, Fed in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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FTSE 100 Dips as Unilever, GSK Lead Declines; Budget and Fed Decision in Focus

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Oct 28 - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, with Unilever and GSK leading declines after their quarterly results, in a cautious market ahead of finance minister John Healey's first budget and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% to 10,652.43 points by 0954 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 inched up 0.1%.

UK Budget Expectations

• Healey planned to remove fixed gas standing charges from household energy bills from 2027, The Telegraph reported

• He is expected to announce a cautious budget, trying to avoid more bond market pressure, with banks and gambling firms among those that could be taxed more

Market Sentiment

• "It's really a waiting game... We're not expecting massive moves today and it's unlikely we'll see too many surprises," said Nick Saunders, CEO of investment platform Webull UK

Company Performance Highlights

Gainers

• Standard Chartered gained 2.8% after the lender said it expects full-year operating income growth to exceed 7% — above its prior 5%-7% guidance

Decliners

• Unilever fell 2.2% after reporting softer results in its foods business, dragging the personal care, drug and grocery sector down nearly 1.2%

• GSK bottomed the FTSE 100 with a 5.7% slump as its pipeline-build push and growth plans via a £1.9 billion ($2.52 billion) cost-savings drive failed to convince investors

• The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector declined 1.7%

Sector Movements

Energy Sector

• Brent crude futures rose 1.2% to $115.24 a barrel after an attack on a Saudi Arabian refinery renewed concerns over potential supply disruptions

• The broader energy sector was among the few gainers, rising 0.2%

Other Sensitive Sectors

• "Financials, house builders, utilities and defence stocks are likely to be the most sensitive," Saunders said

Global Market Focus

US Federal Reserve Decision

• Markets will closely watch the Fed's monetary policy meeting, where it is widely expected to hold interest rates steady

Reporting

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • GSK fell over 4%, despite beating expectations; Unilever dropped ~3%, dragging down consumer sectors (ca.investing.com)
  • Standard Chartered surged after raising its 2026 operating income growth target above 7% and targeting ~14% RoTE (live.euronext.com)
  • Brent crude climbed ~1.3%–1.4% above $115 a barrel after a Houthi strike on a major Saudi refinery renewed supply fears (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 fall on Wednesday?
The FTSE 100 fell due to declines in Unilever and GSK shares following their quarterly results, alongside caution ahead of the UK budget and US Fed interest rate decision.
What caused Unilever and GSK shares to decline?
Unilever shares dropped after softer food business results, while GSK slumped over concerns about its cost-savings and growth plans.
Which sectors gained despite the market's overall decline?
The energy sector showed gains, rising 0.2%, supported by a 1.2% increase in Brent crude prices.
What upcoming events are influencing UK markets?
The UK government's budget announcement and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision are major market focus points.
How did Standard Chartered perform compared to other FTSE 100 stocks?
Standard Chartered rose 2.8% after projecting higher full-year operating income growth than previously guided.

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