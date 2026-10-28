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Finland's Fortum misses profit view, says data centres hold up long-term demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Finland's Fortum misses profit view, says data centres hold up long-term demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Finance Energy Nordic Markets

Fortum Misses Profit Forecast, Data Centres Expected to Boost Long-Term Demand

By Elviira Luoma

Fortum's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Fortum reported an operating profit miss and trimmed its nuclear generation forecast on Wednesday, knocking its shares 3% lower, even as the utility assured long-term power demand remained strong on the back of Finland's data centre build-out.

Power Demand Driven by Data Centres

Finland's leading energy company, which relies on nuclear and hydropower for most of its electricity generation, is banking on rising Nordic power demand from data centres and other large electricity users to support power prices in the longer term.

CEO's Perspective on Market Trends

Data centre activity in Finland is at a very high level, which supports long-term demand, CEO Markus Rauramo said, adding that Fortum was engaged in dialogue with a broad range of customers.

Challenges in Project Development

"I expect that not all projects will move forward. There are various permitting and other issues that will slow some projects and even stop them, but that is to be expected, which is why our own project pipeline is so large," Rauramo told Reuters.

"We believe that considerable demand growth is indeed coming, based on current indications," he said.

Strategic Partnerships and Nuclear Energy

Fortum last month signed a 22-year power purchase agreement with Alphabet's Google for up to 50% of the output of one of Finland's two nuclear plants, tied to the technology company's $15 billion AI infrastructure expansion in Finland.

Economic Certainty and Low-Carbon Electricity

Fortum said the deal provided economic certainty for the lifetime extension and upgrade of its Loviisa power plant through 2050 and demonstrated nuclear energy's importance in meeting growing demand for low-carbon electricity.

Short-Term and Long-Term Demand Realisation

However, realisation of demand in the near term remains gradual and industrial electrification projects continue to progress at different speeds depending on the sector, it said.

Financial Results and Forecasts

Fortum's comparable operating profit grew around 5% to €102 million ($113.57 million) in the third quarter, narrowly missing analysts' median forecast of €105 million in a company-provided consensus.

Nuclear Generation Forecast

The company said it expected nuclear generation volumes to be about 23.0 terawatt-hours in 2026, at the bottom end of its previous forecast of 23.0 to 23.5 TWh.

($1 = 0.8981 euros)

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving long-term power demand in Finland?
Rising data centre activity and industrial electrification are supporting strong long-term electricity demand in Finland.
What is the significance of Fortum's deal with Google?
Fortum signed a 22-year power agreement for up to 50% output of a nuclear plant, supporting Google's $15 billion AI infrastructure expansion in Finland.
What challenges face new data centre projects in Finland?
Permitting and other regulatory issues may delay or stop some data centre projects, though overall demand growth remains strong.

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