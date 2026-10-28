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Mercedes readies 2030 strategy update with China at its core - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mercedes readies 2030 strategy update with China at its core

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Mercedes Plans 2030 Strategy with Key Focus on China, US Growth, and German Operations

Strategic Update and Regional Focus for Mercedes-Benz

By Amir Orusov

Overview of the 2030 Strategy

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is preparing a broader strategy update for 2030 and beyond, with China to remain a central pillar of its long-term plans, CEO Ola Källenius said, even as the carmaker works to reduce its reliance on the market.

The German premium automaker will provide a more comprehensive strategic update next year, including a detailed review of its China business, after a much steeper-than-expected downturn in the world's biggest auto market weighed on earnings.

China: Indispensable Market and Innovation Hub

"If you're a global car company like Mercedes, there is not a play where you put China aside," Källenius told an analyst call on Wednesday, describing China as an indispensable market and innovation hub.

At the same time, Mercedes is reassessing its operating model in the country after weakness in both the overall market and the luxury segment exceeded its expectations.

Supply Chain Localization and Profit Diversification

Finance chief Harald Wilhelm said Mercedes aimed to become less dependent on profit pools from China and was localising its supply chain, moving future China-built vehicles close to full local sourcing to cut costs and improve competitiveness.

US Market: Growth and Investment Plans

Beyond China, Mercedes is betting on growth in the US, where Källenius said the company planned further investments and saw potential to increase annual sales from more than 300,000 vehicles towards 400,000.

Earlier, rival Audi announced a $4 billion investment in a new US assembly plant that will create around 4,500 jobs, as German carmakers deepen their commitment to the American market.

German Operations: Competitiveness and Cost Management

In Germany, Mercedes is stepping up efforts to improve competitiveness. It will relaunch a voluntary severance programme for indirect staff from December, after a previous round attracted strong employee participation.

The company booked about €1.8 billion in provisions related to the previous programme in 2025. It said the new programme would follow the same principles, with most of the earnings impact expected to be recognized in 2027.

Productivity, Labour Costs, and Eastern Europe Expansion

Further investment in Germany will depend on improving productivity and lowering costs, Källenius said.

He said labour costs in the US, despite it being a high-wage country, were at roughly 80% of German levels, and Germany should be able to narrow that gap. He also pointed to lower-cost manufacturing opportunities in Eastern Europe, where Mercedes already has a significant presence in Hungary, Romania and Poland.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov; additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • China remains a strategic pillar despite prolonged market weakness; Mercedes is localizing supply to cut variable production costs toward full sourcing in China by around 2027 (ca.investing.com)
  • Mercedes will unveil its full 2030+ strategic plan at its capital markets update next year, including reforms in operations, technology, and regional positioning (investing.com)
  • The U.S. market is a growth focus, supported by prior investments (e.g., in Alabama) and resilience measures amid geopolitical pressures; Germany and Eastern Europe strategies hinge on cost competitiveness, productivity, and relaunching voluntary severance in December (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is China a central part of Mercedes' 2030 strategy?
China remains an indispensable market and innovation hub for Mercedes-Benz, despite efforts to reduce reliance and localize supply chains.
What changes is Mercedes making in its China operations?
Mercedes is reassessing its operating model, aiming for full local sourcing of China-built vehicles to cut costs and improve competitiveness.
How does Mercedes plan to grow in the US market?
Mercedes plans further investments in the United States, aiming to boost annual sales from over 300,000 to around 400,000 vehicles.
What actions is Mercedes taking to improve competitiveness in Germany?
Mercedes is relaunching a voluntary severance program for staff and exploring lower-cost manufacturing opportunities in Eastern Europe.
How do labor costs in the US compare to those in Germany for Mercedes?
Labor costs in the US are at roughly 80% of German levels, and Mercedes believes Germany should narrow this gap.

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