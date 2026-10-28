GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-As Iran war drags on, airlines pull back on fuel hedges and warn on fares - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-As Iran war drags on, airlines pull back on fuel hedges and warn on fares

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Airlines Warn of Higher Fares as Fuel Hedging Shrinks in Prolonged Iran War

Impact of Shrinking Fuel Hedging on Airline Fares and Operations

By Joanna Plucinska, Gianluca Lo Nostro and Julie Zhu

Rising Jet Fuel Prices and Airline Hedging Strategies

LONDON/HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - With jet fuel prices at roughly double their levels before the Iran war, airlines are growing increasingly reluctant to lock in future fuel costs through new hedges, warning instead of steep fare increases to offset higher fuel bills.

Hedging allows airlines to lock in future fuel prices, helping shield them from increases and providing greater certainty over costs. But some programmes require premiums, collateral or other costs, while airlines that hedge at current elevated prices risk being locked into expensive fuel if geopolitical tensions ease and prices retreat.

As the conflict in the Middle East enters its ninth month, the strategy shift means fliers globally will likely pay far higher air fares as carriers lose their hedging protection, testing consumer willingness to shell out more for travel.

AirAsia's Approach to Fuel Hedging

"Most hedging is finishing," AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes told Reuters this month, adding the Malaysian airline was budgeting for 12 months of high oil prices and had "given up trying to predict" how geopolitical tensions would evolve.

He said the firm was not even modelling a scenario where oil prices fall.

"So everyone's going to be exposed. There's only one way or two ways of dealing with that: cut costs or raise fares."

Finnair's Response to High Fuel Costs

Finland's Finnair, which said this month that high fuel costs had fed through to ticket prices, has stopped adding new hedges as fuel costs surged this year. It has an average hedging ratio of 34% for 2027.

"With such high prices, how do you then lock in low prices again?" finance chief Pia Aaltonen-Forsell said on Tuesday. "If we add right now, it's more expensive."

European Airlines' Hedging Positions and Future Risks

Ryanair and the European Hedging Landscape

NO EUROPEAN AIRLINE WELL HEDGED THROUGH 2027, RYANAIR SAYS

Jet fuel accounts for between 30% and 40% of airlines' costs, with European and Asian carriers historically hedging more of their fuel needs than US rivals, which largely abandoned the practice after costly bets on oil prices backfired.

"You have stability of cost when you hedge," said Jeffrey Goh, managing director at Alton Aviation, adding it remained a bet on prices rising — and could backfire. "You have to look at the forward curve and predict how fast it might go down."

The pressure could intensify in 2027 as hedges put in place before the war expire, exposing airlines more fully to current fuel prices.

"None of the European airlines, including Ryanair, are well-hedged until summer of 2027, so I think you're going to have to see air fares rise by 15% to 20%," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told reporters earlier this month.

Ryanair said in September it had stopped hedging. Europe's largest airline has hedged about 80% of its jet fuel needs for the year ending March 2027.

Challenges for Budget Airlines

In a sign of challenges airlines may face pushing higher fares, budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said on Wednesday it had been forced to undo some post-Iran war price hikes because customers "were not willing to pay".

Global Variations in Fuel Hedging Policies

Fragmented Hedging Approaches Worldwide

FUEL HEDGING NOT A 'COMPLETE SOLUTION'

Globally, airline hedging policies remain fragmented, with some carriers expanding programmes since the war began and others dialling them back.

Carriers with weak balance sheets also often have less flexibility to absorb the costs associated with hedging and can be fully exposed to fuel-price movements, contributing to a flurry of recent bankruptcy and insolvency filings.

US Airlines' Reluctance to Hedge

US airlines have largely shown little appetite to return to hedging despite this year's fuel shock. Analysts say US consumers tend to be less price sensitive than travellers in other regions and the most willing to absorb higher fares.

Air fares in the European Union rose 5.8% year-on-year in September, the latest official data show. US air fares, meanwhile, were up more than 20% year-on-year in the month.

American, United, Delta, JetBlue and Allegiant have no material fuel hedges, while Frontier has no active hedging position. Southwest ended its long-running programme last year, while Alaska and Hawaiian also closed out remaining positions.

Industry Attitudes and Financial Impacts

The reluctance of some European and Asian airlines to add new hedges could signal a broader shift in industry attitudes towards fuel hedging, although this year's fuel-price spike has also highlighted the risks of remaining exposed to fuel markets.

Delta, United and Southwest all cut profit targets or disappointed investors with their earnings outlooks this month as fuel expenses climbed.

Despite hedging more than 70% of their jet fuel needs for this year, Ryanair and Lufthansa cut capacity on some routes to limit the impact of unhedged fuel costs.

Ongoing Uncertainty and Limitations of Hedging

"Fuel remains the single largest area of uncertainty in the outlook," said Air New Zealand Chief Financial Officer Kris Cudmore. "Our hedging program provides some nearer term protection, but it is far from a complete solution."

(Additional reporting by Phil Blenkinsop in Brussels, Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Essi Lehto in Helsinki; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since the Iran war began in early 2026, reaching historic highs and widening crack spreads that have strained airline margins (iata.org).
  • Many European and Asian carriers are halting new hedges at elevated prices to avoid locking in costly commitments, while U.S. airlines remain largely unhedged and fully exposed (marketscreener.com).
  • As existing hedges expire through 2027, airlines—especially in Europe—anticipate needing to raise fares by up to 15–20% to offset fuel costs; some carriers already face pushback from price‑sensitive travelers (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are airlines pulling back on fuel hedging?
Airlines are reluctant to lock in fuel prices at current high levels due to the risk of future price drops if geopolitical tensions ease.
How does reduced fuel hedging affect airfares?
With less hedging, airlines become exposed to high fuel prices, likely causing substantial increases in fares for consumers worldwide.
Which airlines have stopped or scaled back fuel hedging?
European carriers like Finnair and Ryanair have reduced or stopped hedging, while major US airlines like American, United, and Delta have little or no fuel hedges.
What impact does the Iran war have on jet fuel prices?
The ongoing Iran war has pushed jet fuel prices to double pre-war levels, increasing costs for airlines.
Are fare increases uniform globally?
No, US fares rose over 20% year-on-year, while the EU saw a 5.8% increase, with some budget airlines reversing price hikes due to consumer pushback.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Scale AI rejects claims it illegally surveils AI-training workers

Scale AI rejects claims it illegally surveils AI-training workers

Image for Finland's Fortum misses profit view, says data centres hold up long-term demand

Finland's Fortum misses profit view, says data centres hold up long-term demand

Image for Energy groups will help Italy cover funding needs of 2027 budget, minister says

Energy groups will help Italy cover funding needs of 2027 budget, minister says

Image for UK bank tax will be temporary and below 8%, Bloomberg reports

UK bank tax will be temporary and below 8%, Bloomberg reports

Image for Mercedes readies 2030 strategy update with China at its core

Mercedes readies 2030 strategy update with China at its core

Image for Logitech sheds $2 billion in market cap as margin concerns overshadow profit beat

Logitech sheds $2 billion in market cap as margin concerns overshadow profit beat

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bombardier, UK's BAE explore partnership for future combat aircraft programs
Bombardier, UK's BAE explore partnership for future combat aircraft programs
Image for Analysis-Mbappe's Mao remarks expose costs of crossing China's red lines
Analysis-Mbappe's Mao remarks expose costs of crossing China's red lines
Image for London's FTSE 100 bogged down by GSK, Unilever; budget, Fed in focus
London's FTSE 100 bogged down by GSK, Unilever; budget, Fed in focus
Image for CVC, Cinven, Puig eye luxury fragrance maker Parfums de Marly, sources say
CVC, Cinven, Puig eye luxury fragrance maker Parfums de Marly, sources say
Image for GE Vernova boosts grid push with $9 billion Trench deal, lifts revenue forecast
GE Vernova boosts grid push with $9 billion Trench deal, lifts revenue forecast
Image for Blockchain.com’s Marc Sischka on Crypto’s Options Education Gap
Blockchain.com’s Marc Sischka on Crypto’s Options Education Gap
Image for Thyssenkrupp prepares steel division for spin-off, CEO says
Thyssenkrupp prepares steel division for spin-off, CEO says
Image for Norway wealth fund's ethic watchdog chief threatens to resign
Norway wealth fund's ethic watchdog chief threatens to resign
Image for UniCredit says Chairman Padoan to step down at end of term
UniCredit says Chairman Padoan to step down at end of term
Image for Sterling inches lower ahead of highly anticipated UK budget
Sterling inches lower ahead of highly anticipated UK budget
Image for Merz invites Japan to back trade alliance as China asks Germany to be 'rational'
Merz invites Japan to back trade alliance as China asks Germany to be 'rational'
Image for Volkswagen plant's new recycling hub does little to ease closure fears
Volkswagen plant's new recycling hub does little to ease closure fears
View All Finance Posts