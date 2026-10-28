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Energy groups will help Italy cover funding needs of 2027 budget, minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Energy groups will help Italy cover funding needs of 2027 budget, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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Italy Will Rely on Energy Groups to Help Fund 2027 Budget, Minister Confirms

Government Budget Plans and Energy Sector Contributions

Energy Groups' Role in Budget Funding

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy groups will be forced to help the government cover the funding needs of next year's budget, Italy's Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said on Wednesday.

The ​cabinet will meet on Wednesday at 1400 GMT to approve the last budget under Prime Minister Giorgia ​Meloni before national elections due in 2027.

Minister's Statement on Energy Producers

"Energy producers will make a contribution," the minister told a gathering of Confindustria Energia, the energy sector's main industry lobby.

Budget Details and Funding Options

Italy aims ​to fund tax cuts and spending hikes worth around €23.5 billion ($26.13 billion) in 2027.

Potential Tax Measures

Options being discussed include higher corporate taxes on financial firms and companies that produce, distribute, and supply energy products.

Ongoing Discussions

"I am unable to either confirm or deny [this], because discussions are currently underway between the economy ministry and the cabinet office to make this kind of assessment," Pichetto Fratin added.

Income Tax Reforms

Speaking at a separate event, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the government was working to expand Italy's 33% bracket for income tax to people earning up to €55,000 per year, helping middle-income workers.

Current Tax Rates

Italy applies a 33% tax rate to annual income between €28,000 and €50,000, while income above €50,000 is taxed at 43%.

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8993 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy needs around €23.5 billion in funding for tax cuts and spending increases in its 2027 budget, leveraging EU deficit flexibility under the National Escape Clause to cover about half of the measures. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Energy producers are now expected to help fund the budget, with discussions underway to raise corporate taxes such as IRAP on energy companies, building on an increase from 3.9 % to 5.9 % earlier in 2026–27. (marketscreener.com)
  • While talks with banks and energy groups are ongoing, past patterns suggest contributions may be diluted before final passage, and the ultimate burden may differ from early announcements. (newsquawk.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How will Italy fund its 2027 budget?
Italy will require energy groups to contribute to the 2027 budget funding, potentially through increased corporate taxes on energy firms.
What new tax policies are being considered in Italy?
Options include higher corporate taxes on financial companies and energy producers, as well as expanding the 33% income tax bracket up to €55,000.
Who announced the energy sector contribution to Italy’s budget?
Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin announced that energy producers will make a contribution to the new budget.
What changes are proposed for Italy’s income tax brackets?
The government proposes to expand the 33% income tax bracket to cover annual earnings up to €55,000 for middle-income earners.
Why is the 2027 budget significant for Italy?
It is the last budget under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before national elections scheduled in 2027.

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