GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Police response to shooting incident in Times Square, New York - Global Banking & Finance Review
Emergency response at Times Square following a shooting that left three individuals injured. This incident highlights ongoing gun violence issues in the US.
Headlines

Senior doctors in England put strike on hold after union secures negotiations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance healthcare UK News Labor Negotiations

Senior Doctors in England Pause Planned Strike for Government Negotiations

Strike Action and Negotiations Overview

Background of the Planned Strike

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Senior hospital doctors in England will pause a strike planned for later this month to allow negotiations with the government to take place, the British Medical Association said on Wednesday.

Reasons Behind the Strike

The doctors, who are seeking to improve pay and working conditions, had been due to strike on November 25 and 26 over the government's proposed below-inflation pay rise.

Statements from the BMA Consultants Committee

"We have received assurances that there are no constraints on what we discuss in these negotiations, and we look forward to hearing their proposals on both pay and working conditions," the co-chairs of the BMA's consultants committee Helen Neary and Shanu Datta said in a statement.

Government's Position on Pay Rise

The government had said in its evidence to the Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration in October that its plan for a 2.4% pay rise for 2027/2028 would not require trade-offs against its health commitments.

BMA's Response to Government Pay Plans

The BMA says consultants have seen their pay cut by 25% in real terms over the last 17 years.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • Strike scheduled for 25–26 November has been paused to allow negotiations over pay and working conditions to proceed.
  • The government has proposed a 2.4% pay rise for 2027/28 and asserts it won’t require trade‑offs with health commitments.
  • Consultants report a 25% real‑terms pay cut over the past 17 years and demand reversal of pay erosion plus better workload protections and recognition.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did senior doctors in England pause their strike?
Senior doctors paused their strike to allow for negotiations with the government on pay and working conditions.
When was the doctors' strike originally scheduled?
The strike was originally planned for November 25 and 26.
What pay increase had the UK government proposed for doctors?
The government proposed a 2.4% pay rise for 2027/2028.
What concerns do the doctors have regarding their pay?
The doctors, represented by the BMA, say their pay has fallen by 25% in real terms over the last 17 years.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Sterling drops against firmer dollar as markets price in a hawkish Fed

Sterling drops against firmer dollar as markets price in a hawkish Fed

Image for E.ON reviews former German nuclear sites for data centres

E.ON reviews former German nuclear sites for data centres

Image for VW drops 'Gamechanger' production at main plant, risking escalation with workers

VW drops 'Gamechanger' production at main plant, risking escalation with workers

Image for Russia turns to giant plastic bags to store unexported grain as Black Sea trade stalls

Russia turns to giant plastic bags to store unexported grain as Black Sea trade stalls

Image for UK's FTSE 100 gains as energy and miners rise

UK's FTSE 100 gains as energy and miners rise

Image for EasyJet shareholders approve £5.7 billion Apollo takeover

EasyJet shareholders approve £5.7 billion Apollo takeover

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Tight stocks drive premium for near-term LME aluminium to five-month high
Tight stocks drive premium for near-term LME aluminium to five-month high
Image for Fuel shortages return to Russian regions after Ukrainian refinery attacks
Fuel shortages return to Russian regions after Ukrainian refinery attacks
Image for Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang
Reactions to Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang
Image for Japan Tobacco hit by second day of limit-down losses after Russia seizes units
Japan Tobacco hit by second day of limit-down losses after Russia seizes units
Image for Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest
Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest
Image for EU climate plan falls short without dedicated funding, lawmaker says
EU climate plan falls short without dedicated funding, lawmaker says
Image for Ray-Ban heir buys 2% stake in Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano
Ray-Ban heir buys 2% stake in Italian paper Il Fatto Quotidiano
Image for EU backs one-year delay to methane rules over Iran war disruption
EU backs one-year delay to methane rules over Iran war disruption
Image for London tube drivers to hold 8 days of strikes over winter
London tube drivers to hold 8 days of strikes over winter
Image for Meta pauses planned terms updates, keeps existing rules in place
Meta pauses planned terms updates, keeps existing rules in place
Image for Renewed refinery attacks deplete Russian diesel supply as US deal in focus
Renewed refinery attacks deplete Russian diesel supply as US deal in focus
Image for Germany proposes extra €100 million for Ukraine infrastructure
Germany proposes extra €100 million for Ukraine infrastructure
View All Headlines Posts