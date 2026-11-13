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Tabletop games' popularity holds up as people seek off-screen connections, Asmodee CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tabletop games' popularity holds up as people seek off-screen connections, Asmodee CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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Tabletop Games Market Shows Strong Demand as In-Person Play Surges in 2024

By Vera Dvorakova

In-Person Tabletop Gaming Experiences Drive Market Growth

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Demand for tabletop games is holding strong as people seek ways to play together in person, Asmodee CEO Thomas Koegler told Reuters ahead of the busy end-of-year shopping season.

Sweden-based Asmodee owns the rights to many globally known board games such as Catan and Carcassonne. It also distributes other publishers' titles, including Pokémon, Hasbro's Magic: The Gathering and Bandai Namco's One Piece trading card games.

Social Dynamics and Seasonal Trends

"What's clear is that our industry benefits from very strong sociological dynamics of spending time with your loved ones," Koegler said in an interview on Friday.

He expects game nights to remain a popular Saturday plan, especially over Christmas, when darker weather makes games more appealing. The end-of-year holidays are a key sales season for game and toy companies.

Gen Z and the Rise of Board Games

Board games have gained popularity among 16- to 25-year-olds, who are now putting them "at the heart" of their social life, Koegler said. An international barometer compiled by Asmodee and Kantar in 2026 showed that 74% of the so-called "Gen Z" thought that in-person experiences were more important than digital ones.

Community Engagement and Local Events

Koegler also pointed to rising attendance at trade events such as Spiel Essen and Gen Con, and hobby stores engaging local player communities, as two indicators that Asmodee's efforts to engage players through in-person events were working.

"We see increasing of sales (in hobby stores), which means an increase in sell-out from them, because they are this nexus of local communities," Koegler said.

Organized Play and Trading Card Game Success

Organized Play Supports Trading Card Games

Organized play also holds a strong place in the success of trading card games, a category that Koegler has previously described as extremely strong and lasting.

Event Attendance and Market Performance

"All the events are packed because people really engage," he said.

The Netherlands' largest board game event Spellenspektakel, which also hosts Europe's biggest trading card game event CardCon, reported 33,000 visitors at its 2026 edition on November 7-8, with a sold-out first day.

Asmodee's sales grew 18.4% in the board game category and 51.6% in trading card games during its most recent quarter that ended in September.

Hasbro's earnings were also boosted by its flagship trading card game "Magic: The Gathering" ahead of the holiday season.

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Game night has become a “plan A” social ritual, with 74 % of Gen Z preferring in‑person experiences over digital ones, according to Asmodee’s barometer with Kantar.
  • Second‑quarter sales rose strongly: board games up 18.4 %, trading card games up 51.6 %, reflecting booming demand and improved profitability.
  • Major in‑person events like Spellenspektakel/CardCon drew record attendance (~33,000 visitors), underscoring growth of the communal tabletop gaming ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are tabletop games still popular in 2024?
Demand remains strong as people, especially Gen Z, value in-person social experiences and game nights, driving the tabletop games market.
Which company reported strong sales in board and trading card games?
Sweden-based Asmodee reported 18.4% growth in board games and 51.6% in trading card games in their most recent quarter.
What trends are influencing the board game market?
Increased social connections, rising Gen Z interest, and higher attendance at gaming events are all driving market growth.
How do organized play events affect trading card game sales?
Organized play events attract large crowds and foster community engagement, boosting sales of trading card games like Magic: The Gathering.
What percentage of Gen Z prefers in-person experiences over digital ones?
74% of Gen Z indicated a preference for in-person experiences according to an Asmodee and Kantar barometer.

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