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Analysis-How US tech pain is European stock markets' gain - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-How US tech pain is European stock markets' gain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 13, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 13, 2026

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US Tech Turmoil Spurs Gains for European Stock Markets Amid AI Sector Shifts

European Stock Markets Outperform Amid Global Tech Volatility

By Danilo Masoni and Dhara Ranasinghe

AI Sector Upheaval and Its Impact on Global Markets

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Global tech turmoil, exacerbated by the shock exit this week of Nvidia chief executive, Jensen Huang, may be a boon for Europe's stock markets, in a sign that the region's lack of tech giants is shielding it from the AI sector's upheaval.

For much of the tech rally, Europe's relative lack of mega-cap tech firms was viewed as a disadvantage, but that weakness is turning into a potential tailwind.

As investors assess the fallout for the world's most valuable chipmaker and the broader industry, European equities have outperformed.

STOXX 600 Performance and Sector Rotation

The pan-European STOXX 600 hit a record high on Thursday and is set for its biggest weekly jump since June, supported by earnings growth in sectors less directly dependent on the fortunes of the AI trade, such as energy.

While the STOXX 600 is up roughly 2.6% so far this month, the Nasdaq-100 is flat and Japan's Nikkei is down just over 3%.

Expert Insights on Market Trends

"The market is broadening and other themes are emerging," said Alberto Conca, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager LFG+Zest, speaking before Huang's departure.

"Europe, which is more defensive, could continue to do well."

Still, investors caution that any protection would be relative. While Europe's lower concentration in technology stocks may cushion AI-related turbulence, a broader selloff on Wall Street would likely weigh on global equities.

The result has been a rotation away from some of the market's most crowded AI-linked trades, gripped by questions over valuations, debt-funded spending and the prospect of greater scrutiny following Democrats' midterm electoral sweep.

Comparative Performance: Europe vs. Global Markets

Over a two-month period, the STOXX is up more than 4%, while the S&P 500 has lost roughly 0.8% and tech-heavy Asian indices in South Korea and Taiwan are down 23% and 9%, respectively.

Other Market Drivers: Earnings and Economic Data

Strong earnings and better-than-expected economic data are also acting as buffers against the recent bond market turmoil in France sparked by high-debt worries, while sentiment has also improved with the recent fall in energy prices.

While the energy shock unleashed by the US-Israeli war on Iran has lifted profits of energy firms, it has also hurt economic growth given Europe's reliance on energy imports.

Overall, STOXX 600 companies are on track to post quarterly profit growth of 25%, the strongest in four years, LSEG data shows, with energy firms at the forefront.

Europe's Lower Tech Exposure as a Defensive Advantage

Key Players in Europe's Tech and AI Supply Chain

LESS TECH EXPOSURE

Europe's most direct exposure to the semiconductor and AI supply chain is through companies such as ASML, Siemens Energy, and Infineon.

However, unlike Wall Street and some Asian markets, where a handful of tech heavyweights account for an outsized share of market performance, Europe offers broader exposure to financials, healthcare and energy companies.

Benchmark Composition and Sector Weights

The gap is reflected in benchmark composition. Information technology accounts for more than 35% of the MSCI USA Investable Market Index, with Nvidia alone making up around 6.6% of the benchmark. In contrast, the sector carries a weight of just 8.8% in its European counterpart.

Direct beneficiaries of AI-related capital spending account for 8% of MSCI Europe earnings, Morgan Stanley estimates, while banks, which tend to benefit from periods of higher inflation, make up 21% of the earnings pie.

UK Market as an Alternative

London's FTSE is also relatively less tech-heavy, said analysts, offering an alternative to those seeking to reduce exposure to a turbulent sector.

"Tech has increased in every index across the world and you have to be even more diversified than in the past," said Justin Onuekwusi, CEO, investments, at St. James’s Place in London.

"That means going more into markets like the UK, Europe, where tech is less of a component," he said, adding he has an overweight position in UK equities.

HSBC Private Bank global CIO Willem Sels noted that in dollar terms, the UK market has outperformed the US on a five-year basis.

"It goes to show the value of casting a wider net," he added.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang resigned suddenly amid multiple affair-related controversies, prompting a sell‑off in AI and semiconductors; CFO Colette Kress is now interim CEO. (au.investing.com)
  • U.S. indices, especially tech‑heavy ones like the Nasdaq‑100, are roughly flat or weaker this month, while European equities — notably the STOXX 600 — have outperformed, buoyed by sectors less reliant on AI. (marketscreener.com)
  • European markets benefit from lower concentration in mega‑cap tech—IT is under 9% of MSCI Europe vs over 35% in MSCI USA, with Nvidia alone at ~7% of MSCI USA—boosting resilience amid tech turbulence. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European stock markets gaining amid US tech turmoil?
European stock markets benefit from lower exposure to volatile tech stocks, insulating them from recent AI-driven upheaval affecting US markets.
How has the STOXX 600 performed compared to US and Asian indices?
The STOXX 600 has hit record highs and is up around 2.6% this month, while the Nasdaq-100 is flat and Japan's Nikkei is down over 3%.
Which sectors are driving Europe's equity growth?
Earnings growth in sectors like energy, financials, and healthcare are supporting European equities, offsetting tech volatility.
What is Europe's exposure to the AI and semiconductor supply chain?
Europe's direct exposure comes from companies like ASML, Siemens Energy, and Infineon, but tech represents a smaller share compared to the US.
Why might investors rotate away from AI-linked stocks?
Concerns over valuations, debt-funded spending, and increased scrutiny are driving investors to diversify away from heavily AI-linked trades.

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