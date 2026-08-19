Russia and Ukraine Swap 103 Prisoners of War Each Amid Ongoing Conflict

Latest Prisoner Exchange and Its Impact

By Anna Voitenko

Details of the Prisoner Swap

KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 103 prisoners of war each, officials from both sides said on Wednesday, with Ukrainian intelligence saying another swap was expected before the end of the month.

Kyiv and Moscow have carried out regular POW exchanges throughout the war that started with Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbour in 2022, while remaining far apart on terms for any peace deal.

Statements from Officials

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram the Ukrainians brought home included servicemen from the Armed Forces, the State Border Guard Service, and the National Guard.

On the Russian side, Interfax news agency cited the Russian Ministry of Defence for news of the exchange.

Personal Accounts from Released Prisoners

Testimonies of Ukrainian Returnees

"It's a wonderful day. I've returned home. I haven't done anything heroic, and I don't consider myself special," Dmytro, 29, a Ukrainian who was a prisoner for three years, told Reuters.

"I want to tell the families of the men who are still being held: keep believing and don't lose hope," he added.

Experiences in Captivity

Another Ukrainian serviceman, heading home after 28 months, Anton Tymofienko, 43, recalled his time in captivity.

"The most we received were letters from relatives ... Otherwise, we had no information," he said. Neither gave details of where they had fought in the war.

Future Exchanges and Ongoing Negotiations

Expectations for Upcoming Swaps

Ukraine's military intelligence head Oleh Ivashchenko said that another exchange was expected before the end of the month.

"In the next exchange, we expect the return of defenders who have been held for a prolonged period, including those who fought in the defence of Mariupol," he said, referring to the port city that Russia besieged early in the war.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa in Kyiv and Reuters in Moscow; Writing by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Alison Williams)