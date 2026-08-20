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Russia strikes drone component facilities, other targets in Kyiv, defence ministry says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia strikes drone component facilities, other targets in Kyiv, defence ministry says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Russia Hits Kyiv Drone Facilities and Military Depot in Latest Strikes

Overview of Recent Russian Strikes on Kyiv

Details of the Attack

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the surrounding region with airstrikes and drones, hitting facilities producing drone components, a military depot and a logistics hub, among other targets, the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.

Targets and Impact

Drone Component Facilities
Military Depot and Logistics Hub

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia specifically named Kyiv-based enterprises producing UAV components—including facilities tied to long‑range and medium‑range drone production—as key targets (t.me)
  • This strike is part of a broader intensifying campaign involving missiles and drones against Ukrainian military‑industrial and logistical infrastructure amid Kyiv’s depleted air defence interceptor stocks (criticalthreats.org)
  • The escalation coincides with Ukraine’s growing use of long‑range drone strikes into Russia, increasing strain on Moscow’s air defences and prompting reciprocal attacks on strategic dual‑use sites (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What targets did Russia strike in Kyiv?
Russia targeted facilities producing drone components, a military depot, and a logistics hub in Kyiv and its surrounding region.
How did Russia carry out the attack on Kyiv?
According to the Russian defence ministry, the attacks involved airstrikes and the use of drones.
Who reported the strikes on Kyiv's facilities?
The information was reported by the Russian defence ministry on Telegram.
What was the purpose of the attacks in Kyiv?
The attacks aimed to strike infrastructure related to drone production, military equipment storage, and logistics.

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