Russia Hits Kyiv Drone Facilities and Military Depot in Latest Strikes
Overview of Recent Russian Strikes on Kyiv
Details of the Attack
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the surrounding region with airstrikes and drones, hitting facilities producing drone components, a military depot and a logistics hub, among other targets, the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.
Targets and Impact
Drone Component Facilities
Military Depot and Logistics Hub
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)