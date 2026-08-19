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Key moments in Prince Harry and Meghan's six years in California - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Key moments in Prince Harry and Meghan's six years in California

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Prince Harry and Meghan’s Six-Year California Journey and Royal Issues

Timeline of Key Events and Royal Family Challenges

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will soon move back to Britain after six years of living in the U.S.

Below is a timeline charting the family's issues since 2020.

2020: Stepping Down and Relocation

2020

January: Stepping Down as Working Royals

January - Harry and Meghan announce they are to step down as working royals.

June: Move to California

June - The couple moves to Meghan's native California.

2021: Revelations and Family Statements

2021

March: Oprah Winfrey Interview

March - Harry and Meghan are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on CBS. Meghan says a member of the royal family had made a racist comment and she had been pushed to the point of considering suicide, while Harry reveals King Charles no longer takes his calls.

Royal Response

The late Queen Elizabeth issues a statement in response. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the statement says.

June: Birth of Lilibet

June - The couple's second child, a daughter, Lilibet, is born. Lilibet is a family nickname for Elizabeth.

2022: Legal Battles and Loss

2022

August: Security Lawsuit

August - Harry files a lawsuit against Britain's Home Office and the Metropolitan Police over his security arrangements in the UK since he stepped down as a working royal.

September: Queen Elizabeth's Passing

September - While Harry and Meghan were in London on a visit, Queen Elizabeth dies. They stay in Britain for her funeral.

2023: Memoir and Coronation

2023

January: Publication of "Spare"

January - Harry publishes his memoir "Spare," detailing his relationship with his family.

Notable Revelations

Among the most notable revelations, Harry says his brother William, now heir to the British throne, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument at his London home over Meghan. William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," Harry writes. He also says he and Prince William had asked their father not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, who is now Britain's queen.

May: Coronation of King Charles

May - Harry attends his father's coronation without Meghan. He does not sit with other senior royals.

2024: Health Challenges in the Royal Family

2024

February: King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

February - Buckingham Palace announces King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will postpone public engagements to undergo treatment.

Harry is photographed arriving at his father's London residence for a brief meeting.

March: Kate's Preventative Chemotherapy

March - Kate, William's wife, says she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

2025: Security Appeals and Calls for Reconciliation

2025

April: Appeal Over Police Protection

April - At an appeal over the changes to his police protection, Harry's lawyer warns his "life is at stake."

May: Legal Challenge Outcome

May 2 - Harry loses his legal challenge over his security arrangements.

Desire for Reconciliation

Later that same day, he says he wants reconciliation with the British royal family, explaining that his father King Charles no longer speaks to him due to the security row, adding he does not know how long the monarch has left to live.

2026: Planned Return to Britain

2026

August: Family Move and School Plans

August - The couple plan to move with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, from California to Britain for an extended period. The children will begin school there in September, but the couple will not return to royal duties, according to media reports.

(Compiled by Sarah Young and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The couple is relocating to a private, non‑royal residence in Britain later this month, ending their six‑year U.S. residency (thedailybeast.com).
  • Archie (7) and Lilibet (5) are set to begin school in the U.K. this September (thedailybeast.com).
  • They will not resume official royal roles, marking a continued break from royal duties (thedailybeast.com).
  • In his 2023 memoir “Spare,” Harry alleged that William physically attacked him in a 2019 confrontation, a claim widely reported by Reuters and others (euronews.com).
  • Harry lost his 2025 legal challenge over UK police protection, solidifying limits on his security arrangements (yahoo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Prince Harry and Meghan move to California?
Prince Harry and Meghan moved to California in June 2020 after stepping down as working royals.
What were the major controversies involving Harry and Meghan since 2020?
Controversies included their Oprah interview, legal disputes over security, revelations in Harry's memoir, and family conflicts.
When are Harry and Meghan planning to move back to Britain?
The couple plans to move with their children from California to Britain for an extended period in August 2026.
Did Prince Harry attend King Charles's coronation?
Yes, Prince Harry attended King Charles's coronation in May 2023, but not with Meghan and did not join senior royals.
Have Prince Harry and Meghan returned to royal duties?
No, the couple will not return to royal duties despite their planned move to Britain in 2026.

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