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Hot weather boosts Wetherspoon's sales growth, shares jump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hot weather boosts Wetherspoon's sales growth, shares jump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Hot Weather Drives Strong Wetherspoon Sales Despite Industry Headwinds

Wetherspoon’s Financial Performance and Industry Challenges

Impact of Weather on Sales Growth

Oct 2 (Reuters) - British pub chain J D Wetherspoon said on Friday its sales growth has picked up since July, mainly thanks to sunny weather, but cautioned that good weather will not last as the industry contends with rising costs and closures.  

Profit Performance and Market Expectations

The pub operator, known colloquially as Spoons, reported a 28% drop in pretax profit for the year ended July and said it expects profit for its new fiscal year ending July 2027 to be in line with market expectations at this early stage. 

Chair’s Commentary on Sales and Weather

"Wetherspoon has made a good start to the financial year, although it is at least partially due to weather, which will inevitably revert to the norm," said Chair Tim Martin. Its like-for-like sales for the past nine weeks to September 27 rose 8.6%, an acceleration from the 3.2% it reported in the same period a year ago.  

Share Price Reaction

Shares in the company rose over 7% to a 4-1/2 year high. 

Cost Pressures and Margin Squeeze

Wetherspoon had issued four profit warnings this year, citing high labour and energy costs and property taxes. Known for its cheap food and drink, the pub chain has held prices down to keep customers loyal, but that has squeezed its operating margin to 5.37% from 6.88% a year earlier.

Sector-Wide Challenges

The heatwave helped lift consumer spending, offering a respite for Britain's hospitality sector as it contends with elevated costs and tight consumer budgets that have led to several pub closures this year.

Calls for Government Support

The British Beer and Pub Association has called for a freeze on levies imposed on beers and an increase in discounts to 30% on draught beer to improve profitability, ahead of finance minister John Healey's budget on October 28.

"The hospitality industry, as many commentators and companies have noted, has borne the brunt of government-led tax and regulatory cost increases, especially in the last two budgets," Martin said.

"It is to be hoped that the powers-that-be will refrain from any further increases." 

Financial Figures and Government Measures

Wetherspoon's pretax profit before separately disclosed items was £58.6 million ($77 million) compared with £81.4 million a year earlier.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in July the government would lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues by 20% from April.

($1 = 0.7568 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Like‑for‑like sales surged 8.6% in the nine weeks to Sept 27, boosted by exceptional summer heat (marketscreener.com)
  • Full‑year pre‑tax profit plunged 28% to £58.6 million amid sharply rising wages, energy, repairs and business rates (marketscreener.com)
  • Despite four profit warnings earlier in the year, the strong start to fiscal 2027 led shares to climb over 7% to a 4½‑year high (rte.ie)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did hot weather impact Wetherspoon's sales?
Sunny weather boosted consumer spending, leading to an 8.6% rise in like-for-like sales for Wetherspoon over the past nine weeks.
Why did Wetherspoon's profit margin decrease?
While holding down prices to maintain customer loyalty, Wetherspoon faced higher labour, energy, and tax costs, reducing its operating margin to 5.37% from 6.88%.
What is the outlook for Wetherspoon's profits in the coming year?
Wetherspoon expects profit for its fiscal year ending July 2027 to be in line with market expectations, though acknowledges risks due to fluctuating weather and rising costs.
How has the UK hospitality sector been affected by increased costs?
Rising costs and tighter consumer budgets have led to pub closures, with industry groups calling for tax freezes and bigger discounts to improve profitability.
What government action has been proposed to support pubs?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced a 20% reduction in business rates for pubs, clubs, and live music venues starting April, aiming to ease industry pressures.

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